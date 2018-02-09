Edna Mode Stars in New ‘Incredibles 2’ Poster

That’s a beautiful poster, dahling.

Edna Mode, the world’s favorite super-suit designer, is back for another round in Pixar’s Incredibles 2. This time she’s getting her very own poster.

On Friday morning, a new Incredibles 2 poster surfaced online featuring Edna as the only character. The straight-faced designer, voiced by none other than director Brad Bird, takes over most of the black-and-white ad. The only color in the poster comes from Edna’s red lips.

In the bottom right, the poster features the character’s most recognizable line of dialogue. “It’s been too long, Dahlings” reads the text, spelling out Edna’s iconic accent.

Edna Mode played a substantial role in the first Incredibles movie back in 2004. While the Parr family stayed in hiding after the fall of supers, Edna remained one of their only contacts from the past. Eventually, when the family got back into action, Edna designed their updated suits, each one matching the powers of the character wearing it. None of them included a cape, obviously.

In the highly-anticipated sequel, Edna will return to assist the Incredibles once again, though any details surrounding her role are being kept quiet.

Along with the poster, Pixar is releasing some new footage from Incredibles 2 next week during the Winter Olympics on NBC.

Brad Bird returns to direct the Pixar sequel, and his all-star cast includes Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener and others.

Incredibles 2 is set to hit theaters on June 15.