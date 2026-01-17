Incredibles 3 Star Offers First Update on Pixar Sequel Since It Was Announced

It’s been a bit since fans have heard any update on Disney and Pixar’s anticipated Incredibles 3, with the last update being that Peter Sohn (Elemental) was stepping in to direct the project instead of Brad Bird, who directed Incredibles 1 and 2. Since then, it’s been relatively quiet, but a new update has finally emerged, and it’s immensely promising for franchise fans who want to see the Incredibles family finally return to the big screen.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy star Holly Hunter was asked about the status of Incredibles 3. Hunter said, “I think I start in March,” which is amazing news. When asked how cool the story is, Hunter said, “I don’t know I never do know. I never know what the stories are of Incredibles. I go in and I record with Brad, or in this case, I don’t know if it’s going to be Brad, but I think that he’s been writing the script. So it’s very exciting.”

Incredibles 3 Could Be Another Billion-Dollar Success For Disney

When Bob Iger returned to Disney, he spoke of looking to established franchises and sequels to help get things back on track. That strategy has paid dividends with films like Moana 2 and Inside Out 2, and Toy Story 5 is likely going to continue that successful streak.

Moana 2 delivered just over $1 Billion by the end of its theatrical run, though Inside Out 2 blew that out of the water with $1.6 Billion. One would imagine Toy Story 5 will hit a similar number to Inside Out 2, though it could end up passing it as well.

Then there’s Incredibles 3, and it remains to be seen what the film will do when it releases. Incredibles 2 landed in theaters in 2018 and delivered a stellar $1.2 Billion at the time. If you look at how the other Pixar sequels have fared, one might expect a similar number if not a bit higher, when it hits theaters. Incredibles is beloved, but it’s not necessarily going to make as big a splash as Inside Out 2 or Toy Story 5. That could end up not being the case, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Incredibles 3 doesn’t have a release date.

