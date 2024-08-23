Pixar Chief Teases New Incredibles 3 Details

The Incredibles 3 is on the way from Pixar and the studio’s Chief Creative Officer addressed where they’re at in production. Pete Docter sat down with Fandango fresh off the success of Inside Out 2. During their interview, they had to ask about The Incredibles 3 being revealed at D23. The crowd was psyched by both the announcement and Brad Bird returning to direct. But, Docter said he wasn’t going to let any major plot points go just yet. However, Bird has a clear vision for what the themes of this movie will cover. The Pixar chief also talked about the director and his process for making films. As one of the minds behind some massive fan-favorites, when Bird has an idea, they’re always willing to listen.

“Brad [Bird] is an amazing collaborator. He’s so fiery and passionate. Different people work different ways,” Docter observed. “He’s a guy who needs a little more time to build up the steam to get the passion and the power going. I think we’re at that point now. And we’re not sharing any details right now, because it’s still pretty malleable in terms of what the story is actually about.”

The whole Incredibles family.

“The great thing about Brad’s films, when you look at Ratatouille, on one level, it’s a fun romp about a rat that wants to cook,” Docter continued. “But, really when you dig deeper, it’s about ‘What does it take to do that?’ The passion versus opportunity. He’s always got these deeper sociological ideas and so I think that’s where we’re starting from.”

Pixar Still Producing Originals

Elio is still coming!

With all the success of Pixar sequels in the news, some fans grew concerned that the studio would only be green lighting new entries that linked to some of their biggest hits. When talking to EW, Docter wanted to make it clear that Pixar is still going to deliver original content. But,Their current focus is trying to find that balance between the old and the new.

“One thing that I think was maybe slightly misinterpreted was the idea that we have to deliver more of what people know and maybe lean away from the personal. All of that’s true to some degree, but I think what we’re always trying to do is find what are the universal things that everybody believes, both in terms of concepts and in terms of life experience,” Docter told EW in a recent interview. “So, for example, I thought [as a kid] my toys came to life. I thought there were monsters that lived in the closet. We’re looking for those kinds of big, universal things that people go, ‘I already know that it’s an original idea, but it’s a concept that I had, too.’ So it’s kind of a sequel in that way. You know what I mean? There’s a limited number of those, so they each have to be done in a very unique way through a specific lens. We want to hold onto that, but we want to make sure that they speak widely.”

“We have two originals coming out next,” he clarified. “We have two original films coming out, and then Toy Story, and then some more original. We still have a little bit of work to do to get to the balance that was talked about in the Bloomberg article one to one, which is exciting. We can talk again in a couple of years. We have a lot of stuff that is in the works now that I’m pretty excited about.”

