Incredibles 3 Finds New Director (And Fans Will Be Divided)

Pixar’s Incredibles 3 is getting a significant change behind the scenes, as Brad Bird (who helmed the previous two installments) will not be the director this time around. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio has recruited Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Elemental) to direct Incredibles 3. The outlet notes that Sohn was “specifically chosen” by Bird and Pixar CCO Pete Docter for the job, citing Sohn’s extensive history as one of Bird’s collaborators. Bird will still be involved with Incredibles 3, as he is busy working on the script.

There’s no official reasoning for why Bird won’t be calling the shots on Incredibles 3. However, THR notes that the filmmaker has a pretty full plate at the moment. He currently has two projects in various stages of development: Ray Gunn (an animated sci-fi movie for Skydance) and Disney’s 1906. Ray Gunn is said to be in pre-production.

Incredibles 3 was officially announced by Disney during D23 last summer. At the time, it was said Bird was “developing” the film, but his exact role on the project was not specified. Incredibles 3 does not have a release date as of this writing. The prior two franchise entries are two of Pixar’s most successful movies; The Incredibles earned $631.6 million worldwide, while Incredibles 2 grossed $1.2 billion.

Shortly after Incredibles 3 was confirmed, Docter shed light on what it’s like working alongside Bird again. He kept plot details under wraps, but teased that the film would likely look to combine fast-paced genre entertainment with a deeper exploration of “sociological issues” similar to Bird’s previous features. According to Docter, the one guideline Pixar has for green-lighting sequels is making sure it furthers the story in a meaningful way.

Pixar fans will likely have mixed reactions to this development. Bird was the primary creative force behind the first two Incredibles films, so it’s disappointing to learn he isn’t returning as director for the third installment. His animated features have always offered a fulfilling blend of humor and heart, so his directorial touch will be missed on Incredibles 3. Additionally, Sohn has a spotty track record as a helmsman. The Good Dinosaur is more famous for being Pixar’s first box office bomb than anything else, and 2023’s Elemental did not receive the most enthusiastic reviews. While critics largely appreciated Elemental from a technical perspective, some found the narrative to be too straightforward and weak when compared to the heights of Pixar’s previous achievements. The Incredibles is one of the studio’s premier brands, and it would be a shame if the highly anticipated third installment underwhelmed in the story department.

That said, Bird and Docter (two of the most prominent Pixar filmmakers during the studio’s 2000s heyday) know better than anyone how important it is to make Incredibles 3 as successful as its predecessors. Choosing a new director was not a task they took lightly, and viewers should have faith in their selection. Bird has worked closely with Sohn on numerous projects, so he likely would not have hand-picked Sohn as his Incredibles successor unless he was confident Sohn was ready for the job. Plus, Bird is still writing the screenplay, so his voice will be present in Incredibles 3. If Bird delivers a strong foundation with a captivating story and Sohn impresses with his animation prowess, Incredibles 3 should be another winner for Pixar.