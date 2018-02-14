‘Incredibles 2’: Bob Irons Out the Details in Final Pre-Trailer Poster

All super suits should be wrinkle-free!

Disney and Pixar airing brand new footage from the highly-anticipated Incredibles 2 tonight during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics. All week long, the studios have been prepping fans for the event by showing just how the members of the Parr family are getting ready for their super debut, releasing a new poster every day.

The posters, now three in all, chronicle the laundry process of The Incredibles‘ super suits, teasing that they are preparing to put them back on for the first time in a while.

The first poster, released on Monday, showed off a laundry basket full of dirty suits and included the message, “Back to Work.” On Tuesday, the second poster gave a glimpse of the same suits in the washing machine, reading “Almost Ready.”

Today, the final poster was released, and it shows Mr. Incredible ironing his suit. In the bottom left corner, the poster says “Suit Up,” referring to the characters in the movie, as well as the new trailer itself.

“They’re ready,” reads the tweet containing the poster. “Get a brand new look at the #Incredibles2 tonight during the Winter Olympics on NBC.”

If the posters are any indication, the new Incredibles 2 footage that debuts during the Olympics tonight will reveal the first look at the members of the Parr family in their actual suits. The initial teaser trailer featured only Jack-Jack and Bob in their normal attire, though it did include a peek at the infant’s new powers.

Brad Bird has returned to write and direct the Pixar sequel, as well as voice the fan-favorite fashion designer, Edna Mode. Bird filled all three of those roles in the original 2004 film as well.

Stars Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Vowell, and John Ratzenberger will all be reprising their roles in the new film. They’ll be joined by franchise newcomers Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, Sophia Bush, Jonathan Banks, Isabella Rossellini, and Huck Milner.

Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15.