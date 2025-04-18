Sigourney Weaver Plays a Star Wars Badass (& It Brings Her Full Circle)

Play video

The Mandalorian & Grogu star Sigourney Weaver sheds light on her new Star Wars character and reflects on how the role brings her career full circle. The Oscar-nominated actress spoke with ComicBook at Star Wars Celebration Japan, where The Mandalorian & Grogu was featured during a massive panel showcasing Lucasfilm’s future Star Wars film slate. Weaver shared details about her character, who was confirmed to be a fighter pilot. She discussed the traits her character brings to the table, indicating she’s playing someone who is tough and committed. Weaver also looked back at her history with sci-fi and expressed enthusiasm about adding to the Star Wars legacy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes. She’s very experienced,” Weaver said when asked if her character will be a badass. “She came up during the Rebellion, and so she knows her way around space. Politically, she knows who she’s fighting for.”

“I felt so fortunate to have [director Jon Favreau] think of me for this,” Weaver added when talking about her career coming full circle. “I had seen the earlier ones and loved them … I think one of the reasons we love these movies [is that] a lot of people first saw them in their childhood or in their young adulthood, so you also go back in time when you watch these things. And it’s a much more care-free space somehow than our world now. It was a great thrill to think I would be able to travel back to this world as a professional.”

Plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu are largely being kept under wraps for the time being, but earlier this year, Weaver shared some information about her character. She revealed that she plays a person in a position of authority, and she is the one who sends Din Djarin off on his mission to the Outer Rim. The Mandalorian & Grogu photos seen during the panel (which were not officially released) featured Weaver in the signature red jumpsuit so many pilots from the original trilogy wore.

The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit theaters in May 2026, ending an extended hiatus for Star Wars films. It’s unknown if the movie will have any impact on future seasons of the television show it spawned from. Favreau told ComicBook he couldn’t comment on development of The Mandalorian Season 4, as his energy is focused on getting the film across the finish line.

While there’s still a lot to learn about Weaver’s character, her comments make things a little clearer. She is someone who has an extensive history fighting against the Empire, so it makes sense she’d be trying to deal with whatever Imperial factions remain following the Galactic Civil War. With this in mind, it seems likely Din Djarin will be going on an assignment for the New Republic — the specifics of which remain a mystery. Din doesn’t officially have a position in the New Republic, but he has aided it before on the show, so authoritative figures are likely aware of his exploits and how helpful he can be. Rumored plot details have suggested the film chronicles bounty hunter Embo taking Rotta the Hutt hostage, so perhaps this is where Din comes in, saving Rotta at the behest of the New Republic so they can negotiate travel through Hutt space.

Whatever Weaver’s character has in store for Din and Grogu, it will undoubtedly be a treat for sci-fi fans to see the legendary actress in the Star Wars franchise after all these years. Weaver has left an undeniable mark on the genre, bringing life to so many iconic characters over the course of her career. It sounds like the role Favreau gave Weaver will fit her like a glove; a no-nonsense fighter who’s been through some tough battles. Hopefully, Weaver has a decent amount of screen time in The Mandalorian & Grogu. She could potentially steal every scene she’s in, and it would be a shame if audiences were left wanting more.