Dave Filoni Finally Explains Star Wars Movie Strategy (& It Makes Perfect Sense)

Dave Filoni, one of the architects of the Star Wars Universe, gives his thoughts on how Lucasfilm approaches making blockbuster movies. It’s been a tough time for cinematic universes to find their footing, between Marvel Studios going the “less is more” approach to DC rebooting its universe under James Gunn. On the Star Wars side of things, it’s been slow-moving ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That hopefully is about to change with Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker/Jedi Order movie and The Mandalorian & Grogu. Filoni gives an inside look at the Star Wars movie-making process.

ComicBook caught up with Lucasfilm Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni at Star Wars Celebration Japan. After speaking to Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, and Jon Favreau about The Mandalorian & Grogu, Filoni was asked about the philosophy behind making Star Wars movies.

When asked what Lucasfilm’s current strategy is, Dave Filoni replied, “I think it’s a combination of great stories and great storytellers, personally. I think we want people who are excited to come in, like Shawn Levy, who have a great idea and want to develop it together so we can find a way to get it to where he likes, but also have it fit in with all of the stories we’ve told.”

Filoni then spoke about the expansive Star Wars Universe that started with Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, and how it’s his job to help the creatives bind it all together. “For me, it’s all about the story and the talent, who are the people leading these, and how Lucasfilm can help each creative be a bit unique,” he added. “We find ways to connect them, but I want all their stories to be unique because they’re special storytellers in their own right. So that’s our balancing act.”

The first new Star Wars movie on the docket is The Mandalorian & Grogu. Those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration Japan got the first look at the movie, which is a spinoff of the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fans got to see Sigourney Weaver’s character for the first time, as well as Mando and Grogu in action against Imperials.

Ryan Gosling is also set to headline a Star Wars movie from director Shawn Levy titled Star Wars: Starfighter. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed a full slate of Star Wars movies in active development. Projects from James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, and a trilogy from Simon Kinberg are in the works. Dave Filoni’s New Republic movie is also still happening, but he is tackling Ahsoka Season 2 first.

Specific details on these films were not shared, but various reports over the years have shed light on what’s in store. Mangold is helming a movie about the origins of the Jedi, Obaid-Chinoy is directing the Rey/New Jedi Order film. Filoni’s movie is billed as a culmination of New Republic era storylines that have unfolded on TV shows like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka. The stories for Waititi and Kinberg’s films remain mysteries. None of these projects received release dates at Celebration.

