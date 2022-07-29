Indiana Jones Fans Express Concern for Harrison Ford's Injury
Harrison Ford is 78 years old, but his career shows no signs of slowing, as he recently began production on Indiana Jones 5, which will likely be putting his physical abilities to the test. Despite the enthusiasm and confidence of the cast and crew in Ford's abilities, Disney confirmed today that the actor suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a scene, though they pointed out that the film will be able to compensate for the setback, allowing other sequences to be filmed as Ford recovers. There has not yet been an announcement about the film having to adjust its release date, which is currently set for July 29, 2022.
Understandably, fans were quite concerned with Ford's injury and were quick to hope for his recovery. Some fans, however, pointed out that Ford was also injured during the course of making Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with the final film showing no signs of the unexpected incident. Given that food poisoning while filming Raiders of the Lost Ark resulted in Ford modifying a scene in which he shot an intimidating swordsman, the franchise is no stranger to compensating for similar setbacks.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Harrison Ford's injury while rehearsing for Indiana Jones 5.
Walk It Off
“Harrison Ford Injured While Filming 'Indiana Jones 5” doesn’t this happen all the time? Walk it off and rub some dirt on it.— Constant Collectible (@C_Collectible) June 23, 2021
Must Be Protected
Oh no Harrison Ford Injured While Filming ‘Indiana Jones 5! He must be protected at all costs! pic.twitter.com/iUUoVUKW63— Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) June 23, 2021
Not the Years...
Harrison Ford staring in Indiana Jones 5, 40 years after Raiders of the Lost Ark, what could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/A071dvxHYS— Star (@Star29014348) June 23, 2021
Getting Back to Normal
You can tell things are getting back to normal because Harrison Ford got hurt on set of a movie sequel no one asked for.— Tom Hannigan (@Tom_Hannigan) June 23, 2021
Time for a Replacement
Why not just see if he's available to take over for Harrison Ford? #IndianaJones5 pic.twitter.com/xcwTJTOgt2— DrPopCultureBGSU (@DrPopCultureBG) June 23, 2021
At Least He's Not Flying
Saw Harrison Ford trending and was worried he was flying a Cessna again. pic.twitter.com/PfOQyaMZEk— Ghosthorse Dentist (@GhostHDentist) June 23, 2021
Now It's Official
Jesus, is it even a movie starring Harrison Ford if he doesn’t wind up sustaining an injury during filming?— Michael David Postle (@mikeypostle) June 23, 2021
Appropriate Doodle
Yes, it’s an obvious joke. But when I saw news that Harrison Ford was injured on the set of the new film, this felt like an appropriate doodle. #IndianaJones #indianajones5 pic.twitter.com/n2ZvrwrP6g— Adam Markiewicz (@AdManComics) June 23, 2021
Kinda Badass
it's kinda badass how every time Harrison Ford steps outside he gets injured somehow— "Blue" Dean Tyranny (Taylor's Version) (@danceyrselfdean) June 23, 2021
Still Kicking
i love when keyboard worriers get mad that harrison ford is 80 yo and still in better shape than them— BobGlob (@BobblesGlobbles) June 23, 2021