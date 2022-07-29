Indiana Jones Fans Express Concern for Harrison Ford's Injury

Harrison Ford is 78 years old, but his career shows no signs of slowing, as he recently began production on Indiana Jones 5, which will likely be putting his physical abilities to the test. Despite the enthusiasm and confidence of the cast and crew in Ford's abilities, Disney confirmed today that the actor suffered a shoulder injury while rehearsing for a scene, though they pointed out that the film will be able to compensate for the setback, allowing other sequences to be filmed as Ford recovers. There has not yet been an announcement about the film having to adjust its release date, which is currently set for July 29, 2022.

Understandably, fans were quite concerned with Ford's injury and were quick to hope for his recovery. Some fans, however, pointed out that Ford was also injured during the course of making Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with the final film showing no signs of the unexpected incident. Given that food poisoning while filming Raiders of the Lost Ark resulted in Ford modifying a scene in which he shot an intimidating swordsman, the franchise is no stranger to compensating for similar setbacks.

