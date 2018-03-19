Steven Spielberg Confirms ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Filming Start Date

Indiana Jones is ready to embark on his next adventures.

Speaking at the Empire Awards, Steven Spielberg confirmed that the fifth Indiana Jones movie will begin filming in the United Kingdom in April 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s always worth the trip when I get to work with this deep bench of talent coming out of the UK,” Spielberg said during his acceptance speech. “The actors, and the crew, the chippies, the sparks, the drivers — everybody who has helped me make my movies here, and will continue helping me make my movies here when I come back in April 2019 to make the fifth Indiana Jones movie right here.”

Spielberg was on hand to accept the Empire Legend of Our Lifetime award for his long career making iconic movies. In addition to the Indiana Jones start date, Spielberg’s speech also included praise for the Time’s Up movement sweeping through the film industry.

“Thank you Time’s Up,” Spielberg said. “We were very much on board from the very beginning, my wife Kate and I. This is more important than any of us can ever really realize. I think in 10 years we’ll look back and realize what a watershed moment we are all experiencing together, 2017 to 2018. It’s extraordinary what’s happening right now. The fact that women who have had no representation and have not been able to find the support or the courage to step forward, now they will have representation and they will have the support. Time’s Up means it’s time up. This is it. This is the end of the way things were, it will never be that way again hopefully.”

No details about the story of the new Indiana Jones movie are known at this point. Spielberg will direct and Harrison Ford will return to his iconic role as the archeologist and adventurer from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Jones’ son Mutt Williams, played by Shia LaBeouf in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not be returning.

The fifth Indiana Jones movie is scheduled for release on July 10, 2020.