Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Star Speaks Out on Passing the Baton in New Film

If you're looking in the wrong places online you may have heard that the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny could be like so many other legacy-sequels and end with a new character taking up the reins. As far as we know that's not the case, in part because director James Mangold has repeatedly said multiples that it's not happening, and now franchise star Harrison Ford has chimed in on the topic as well and in a typical Harrison Ford-style the Academy Award nominee's reply is both an answer and perhaps a major diss to the question.

Speaking on the red carpet for his new TV series 1923, a Yellowstone prequel, the Indiana Jones star was asked by Deadline both if he was really ready to hang up his hat and if he's passing the baton. After a long pause, Ford replied: "No, I'm just telling a story, telling a story. You'll see, you'll see. I hope you like it." Based on Ford's answer here, and taking into account some Disney level media training, the idea that Indiana Jones 5 will allow the franchise to move into a new direction without his character is largely hogwash.

As we said, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has now more than once debunked claims that a new character (largely assumed to be Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena, Jones' goddaughter in the film) will be handed the iconic whip and hat to continue the franchise elsewhere.

"One more time. No one is 'taking over' or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being 'erased' thru some contrivance- and he never was, not not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks," Mangold previously said in a reply to a user on Twitter. "And please don't exhaust me pointing out how once in a while a troll is 'right.' Even a blind squirrel finds a nut now & then. All one has to do is look at set photos & interviews & u get enough info to make wild guesses about a movie plot."

Despite this, word has come that the Indiana Jones franchise may be expanding to television again in a big way. It was previously reported that a Disney+ TV series was in the works as a spinoff of the feature films, with later news revealing that it would follow Abner Ravenwood, Marion Ravenwood's father and Indiana Jones mentor. If the series sees the light of day it would mark the continuation of the series, just in a way that doesn't require Harrison Ford.