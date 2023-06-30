Indiana Jones Star Ke Huy Quan Talks About Heart-Warming Reunion With Harrison Ford at D23

During D23 Expo last month, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan was announced as the newest cast member of Loki, which recently wrapped filming its second season. Long before Quan's acting resurgence, he was known for roles he played as a kid. He was Data in The Goonies as well as Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. At D23 Expo, Harrison Ford was also in attendance to promote the long-awaited Indiana Jones 5, and his reunion with Quan broke the Internet. Quan recently had a chat with Kyle Buchanan about seeing Ford again for the first time since he was a kid.

"Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I've got coming later this week but I just couldn't wait to share.)," Buchanan tweeted. He shared a screenshot of the interview that shows Quan explaining that he was nervous to approach Ford, but when the iconic actor saw him, he said, "Are you Short Round?" Quan replied, "Yes, Indy." Ford then gave his former co-star a big hug. You can read the full story in the tweet below:

Ke Huy Quan told me the wonderful story behind that TEMPLE OF DOOM reunion with Harrison Ford. (This is from an article I’ve got coming later this week but I just couldn’t wait to share.) pic.twitter.com/WDG0ayf3yg — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 19, 2022

Is Ke Huy Quan in Indiana Jones 5?

Ke Huy Quan is not expected to reprise his role as Short Round in Indiana Jones 5, but there will be some returning franchise staples, including John Rhys-Davies as Sallah. Franchise newcomers will include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Mads Mikkelsen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Thomas Kretschmann (King Kong), Shaunette Renée Wilson (The Resident), and Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory). While fans haven't gotten to see much from the movie yet, there have been some exciting set photos of the cast. The new movie is being helmed by James Mangold (Logan), who took over from Steven Spielberg.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com during Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.