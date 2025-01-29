Insidious Theatrical Experience Cancels Entire Tour After Negative Reviews

The immersive live theater experience Insidious: The Further You Fear has been canceled entirely after just a few performances. The show was announced back in October, and some fans of the horror film franchise were excited to see this new take on it on tour stops around the U.S. The show debuted on January 18th in Lafayette, Arkansas, and immediately began to draw negative responses on social media and review sites. The show came to the Lafayette Theatre in Detroit, Michigan this weekend, and it looks like that will be its last stop. Tickets are no longer on sale, and ticketholders for future shows now say their payments are being refunded. According to a report by local ABC News affiliate WXYZ, the entire tour has been canceled.

Insidious: The Further You Fear promised “80 minutes of terror” featuring characters and concepts from the popular film franchise. Those who saw the shows said that it did not live up to that pitch — nor even to the standards they expect from a live show in general. Several viewers told WXYZ that there was no set, and the performances and writing were more laughable than anything else.

An actor involved in the touring company told WXYZ that The Further You Fear has been canceled, and that seems to be backed up by the way ticket vendors are behaving. According to several commenters on Reddit, their tickets for upcoming shows have been refunded without warning, and new tickets are no longer on sale. However, so far the producers of the show have not said that the tour is canceled altogether.

Reporters did get a statement from the Fisher Theater, saying, “We are in touch with the producers of Insidious: The Further You Fear regarding their weekend engagement at the Fisher Theatre. Once we hear back from them, we will be in touch with Insidious fans regarding their feedback on the show.”

Theater-goers were not as diplomatic in their statements to reporters. They said that they spent between $70 and $100 per ticket for this experience, and as regular attendees of live performance, they knew what they were expecting. “It was kind of a letdown,” said Jill Hamilton-Krawczyck. “We were surprised when we sat down, and there was no set. It just wasn’t at all what it was advertised as.”

“I definitely would not recommend the show, and I was just very disappointed and felt I could use my money in better places,” added Dylan Sides.

The first three Insidious movies are streaming now on Peacock and Hulu, but the fourth installment, Insidious: The Last Key, is only available to rent or purchase on digital PVOD stores. The latest movie, Insidious: The Red Door is streaming now on Netflix. The movies are also available on Blu-ray and DVD.