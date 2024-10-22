Insidious Getting Immersive Theatrical Experience in 2025 Along With Sixth Movie

The Insidious franchise has seen some ups and downs in popularity since the first movie was released back in 2010, but 2025 looks to be the biggest year ever for the franchise, as the concept is expanding into the live theatrical experience Insidious: The Further Your Fear. Based on initial descriptions of the event, it sounds as though it will be the closest an audience can get to actually entering “The Further,” though in a slightly safer capacity than what characters have gone through over the previous five films. This isn’t the only exciting expansion of the series in 2025, as the sixth entry into the cinematic series is also set to be released next year. Tickets for Insidious: The Further Your Fear go on sale on October 25th on the event’s official website.

The event is described, “Insidious: The Further You Fear is an all-new, thrilling story set in the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live show by the ‘real’ Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the original movie, the event soon takes a turn for the terrifying. When a paranormal demonstration goes horribly wrong, dark forces are unleashed, and the horror becomes all too real. Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking backstage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man, and, of course, the infamous Red-Face Demon. But what is real? What’s just part of the show? And who—or what—might be sitting next to you? The house is full. The stage is set. The Red Door is about to open. Will you make it through?”

As far as the interactive elements are concerned, the event describes, “Insidious: The Further You Fear is an in-seat immersive experience. From the comfort of your theater seat, you will interact with the cast, fellow audience members, and a range of stunning special effects designed to make you feel like you’re part of the Insidious world. You won’t just watch the terror unfold—you’ll experience it firsthand, as if you’re stepping into The Further yourself.”

The Further You Fear is only the latest expansion of the franchise, as this year saw Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios unleash a haunted house honoring the series. While that experience brought with it plenty of terror, it had a condensed storyline that only last the few minutes it takes for a guest to walk through the attraction, while The Further You Fear sounds like a much more expansive storyline.

“We have brought some of the most respected names in the horror and entertainment industries together to make this groundbreaking show possible and ensure a hauntingly unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere,” Floris Douwes from GEA Live shared in a statement. Co-director Toby Park added, “We’re excited to bring the eerie and otherworldly thrills of Insidious to cities around the country.”

“Bringing audiences deeper into The Further with this live experience has been an exciting challenge, and I’m really looking forward to seeing how they respond,” Jason Blum, Founder/CEO, Blumhouse, expressed. “Insidious is one of our most popular franchises, with a sixth installment premiering next year, and this is a fresh and frightening new way for fans to experience it.”

This isn’t the only exciting update the Insidious franchise earned this week, as writer of the first four movies Leigh Whannell teased that he would like to see the concept reinvent itself for a future installment.

“I think those characters have run their course. I would like to see someone reinvent that series a little bit, do something new with it,” Whannell shared with ComicBook of what the future could hold for Insidious. “I don’t know what’s happening with it right now. We’re trying to do something with it, but you know how it goes with movies: Just when you think you’re starting with something, it’s over, and then it starts up again, and so you’ll probably know about it before I do.”

Insidious: The Further You Fear launches in 2025. Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Insidious franchise.

