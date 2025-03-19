Invincible’s Robert Kirkman “Would Be Shocked” if Live-Action Movie Doesn’t Happen (Exclusive)

Invincible co-creator Robert Kirkman has said that he would be greatly surprised if the long-awaited live-action movie adaptation of the hit comic book series doesn’t one day hit theaters. Long before Invincible became a hit animated series on Prime Video, the series was picked up in 2017 to be developed as a film. Since the time of that announcement, though, essentially no news on the movie has come about outside of broad confirmations that it remains in the works. As such, some Invincible fans have started to fear that the movie could end up getting trapped in development hell and would never see the light of day. Luckily, Kirkman himself has now come forward and has made clear that he doesn’t think this will be the case.

During a recent conversation that Kirkman had exclusively with ComicBook, the Invincible writer expressed great optimism that the movie will indeed one day come about. While Kirkman couldn’t say much on the topic, he did express that Invincible’s success as an animated series has both made it harder and easier when it comes to working on the movie. As for the project’s current status, he said it’s still quite early, which suggests that major news tied to the movie won’t be emerging soon.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much I can say,” Kirkman said of the film. “I will say that the television show makes it vastly easier and vastly more difficult in various different aspects of the development of the movie. That’s kind of where I have to leave it, unfortunately. It’s still early going.”

“I would be shocked if it doesn’t happen one day,” he then added.

For the time being, all that we really know about the Invincible movie is what we knew roughly eight years ago when it was first announced. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are set to write, direct, and produce the film, but no cast members have yet been chosen to star in the movie. In all likelihood, the project is still in the scripting stage and will remain in this phase for the foreseeable future. Once the movie’s script is finalized, we should then start to finally learn more about who might be playing Invincible, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and the other stars of the series. Until that time, the Invincible animated series on Prime Video seems like it will remain the primary adaptation of the source material for the moment.

Speaking of which, Invincible Season 3 just wrapped up and can now be watched in full on Prime Video. Season 4 is already known to be in the works but doesn’t yet have a release window.