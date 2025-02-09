Invincible Star Reveals Work Has Already Started on Season 4

Invincible Season 3 has officially debuted its first few episodes with Prime Video this past week, and one of the stars behind it all has revealed that work is already underway on the next season of episodes. Invincible has been one of the biggest animated hits in Prime Video’s history, so it was no surprise to find out that shortly after the first season premiered that Invincible had already ordered Seasons 2 and 3. Keeping that trend alive was the fact that ahead of Season 3, it was also announced that Invincible is coming back for Season 4 in the future as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Invincible Season 3 has just started to tease the kinds of arcs that both Mark and Nolan will be going through in the coming episodes, and it turns out that the voice behind Nolan, J.K. Simmons, has already begun early work on the next season. Speaking to Collider, Simmons explained that he had “dipped his toes” into the next season of Invincible and is excited to get back into the booth and recording for the next wave of episodes in the near future.

Prime Video

Invincible Season 4 Is Already Underway

“Yeah, we actually have, dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season,” Simmons stated when asked about Invincible Season 4. “And I’m looking forward to… I don’t know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again.” His working on the new season already makes a lot of sense as if the series is following the timeline of the previous two seasons, there likely won’t be a long gap in between Seasons 3 and 4. With Invincible Season 4 already announced, and likely being worked on right at this moment, it’s possible we could see the new episodes as soon as 2026.

That’s just the way the animation process works as there needs to be quite a lot of lead in time to get the new episodes to screen. With a near yearly release window for Invincible‘s new seasons, it’s likely that the voice cast will be back in action much sooner than fans might expect them to. But this is also a sign that fans will get to see Invincible Season 4 much sooner than they might have expected as well. Given how negative the fan response was to the huge gap in episodes from Season 2 last year, this is also a step in the right direction for Prime Video too.

Prime Video

Invincible Star Teases Season 3’s Episodes

As for where Nolan is going to be at the end of Invincible Season 3, Simmons also teased working together with Allen the Alien (and thus more with Seth Rogen) as the duo was still seen in the Viltrumite prison at the end of Invincible Season 3’s premiere, “Well, it’s unexpected, I hope.” Continuing further, Simmons stated, “And I’m always loath to even get close to any spoilers, but I loved the whole season, the whole third season and, exploring the relationship between Omni-Man and Allen the Alien that, you know, based on the first two seasons, you know, there was a continuing surprise to me.

“And also getting to play scenes with Seth Rogen was, you know, even though we were never in the room at the same time, I did get to respond to what Seth had already laid down a few times,” Simmons revealed about working with Rogen more. If you wanted to catch up with Invincible’s new season thus far, you can now find its first few episodes streaming with Prime Video and new episodes will be launched on a weekly basis.

HT – Collider