Iron Man 2 Trends As People Debate If It's Better Than Batman v Superman

In case you didn't think the internet was already divisive enough, Twitter has started debating whether Iron Man 2 or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the better movie. In one corner, you have the Marvel Studios-produced feature focusing on Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, and in the other, a Zack Snyder-directed film pitting two of history's biggest comic book characters against each other.

Critically speaking, Iron Man 2 finished much better than Dawn of Justice, with a 72-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Batman v Superman, on the other hand, has a paltry 28-percent Rotten rating. Where the movies are more competitive, however, is at the box office. In fact, the Snyder-directed feature grossed nearly $873 million worldwide while Iron Man 2 raked in just under $624 million.

Either way, fans have debated the quality of the movies so much, Iron Man 2 has become a trending topic on the microblogging service. Keep scrolling to see what movie fiends are saying about the matchup!