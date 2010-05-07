Iron Man 2 Trends As People Debate If It's Better Than Batman v Superman
In case you didn't think the internet was already divisive enough, Twitter has started debating whether Iron Man 2 or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is the better movie. In one corner, you have the Marvel Studios-produced feature focusing on Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark, and in the other, a Zack Snyder-directed film pitting two of history's biggest comic book characters against each other.
Critically speaking, Iron Man 2 finished much better than Dawn of Justice, with a 72-percent Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Batman v Superman, on the other hand, has a paltry 28-percent Rotten rating. Where the movies are more competitive, however, is at the box office. In fact, the Snyder-directed feature grossed nearly $873 million worldwide while Iron Man 2 raked in just under $624 million.
Either way, fans have debated the quality of the movies so much, Iron Man 2 has become a trending topic on the microblogging service. Keep scrolling to see what movie fiends are saying about the matchup!
Donutception
Iron Man 2 has Tony Stark eating a donut inside of a donut.... Your argument is invalid.pic.twitter.com/drbqZttHox— Marvelousrdj (@MarvelousRDJ) November 13, 2020
Not Great, but Good
I rewatched Iron Man 2 and it still holds up. Good movie. Not great, but good. pic.twitter.com/48al7NwD0c— In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) November 13, 2020
J. Jonah
Wait a minute? there are people in the real world that think Batman v Superman is better than Iron Man 2 pic.twitter.com/raGCJ5NjWt— Furlow7 (@Furlow71) November 13, 2020
Hammer Would Like a Word
Them: "BvS is better than Iron Man 2"
Me: "COUNTERPOINT:" pic.twitter.com/z3UIA6GgDg— Scott Thomas Voted Biden/Harris (@OGScottieT) November 13, 2020
Fire
Iron Man 2 Tony Stark the hottest Tony Stark pic.twitter.com/tiqT7CjeU7— 𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@van_dynes) November 13, 2020
No Slander Allowed
There will be no Iron Man 2 slander in THIS house pic.twitter.com/7kCokb5etH— Earth’s Mightiest Fangirls (@EMFangirls) November 13, 2020
Oh Hey Thor 2
People rip Iron Man 2 like Thor: The Dark World doesn’t exist..— Alex (@Alex49359778) November 13, 2020
Rockwell = Undefeated
The only thing we would like to add to the Iron Man 2 & Batman Superman discourse is Sam Rockwell.
That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/Hi6FkJpjHb— FilmsInBlackandWhite (@FilmsInB_W) November 13, 2020
IDK About That
Iron man 2 is better than endgame because Tony and Nat were alive pic.twitter.com/uzhn1SFAH7— 𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@van_dynes) November 13, 2020
All Iconic
Name one scene from iron man 2 that isn’t iconic I’ll wait pic.twitter.com/Iu34Oaw33j— 𝐫𝐢𝐚 (@van_dynes) November 13, 2020
Iron Man 2 is streaming on Disney+ while Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice can be seen on HBO Max.