Iron Man Fans Love BossLogic’s Cheeseburger Tribute

Iron Man fans are absolutely loving BossLogic’s cheeseburger tribute to the man who started the MCU. Today is the 12 year anniversary of the first movie’s release and there have been many social media posts all about Robert Downey Jr. changing the game forever. Not a day goes by on Twitter without a fan lobbying for an Iron Man return after his sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. Funnily enough, Joe Russo and Downey himself teased a possible reunion earlier this week. It makes sense for both Russo brothers to miss the Marvel actor. After Endgame hit theaters, the directors were adamant that Downey deserved a shot for an Academy Award because of how much the film connected with audiences worldwide.

“We don’t make movies for awards." Joe Russo said. "Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey.”

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” he had previously said. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture."

“I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie,” Joe Russo continued. “There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.”

Endgame producers Jon Favreau and Trihn Tran were also in on lobbying for Downey to have his chance at the trophy.

"I mean that would be great, right?" Tran explained to ComicBook.com last year. "I think, with RDJ, he spent the last decade bringing this character to life since the first Iron Man. To pay tribute to him in Endgame and where his journey ends, I hope everybody embraced what we felt emotionally was impactful to his character. I think that the Russos mentioning that it would be great that he gets acknowledged for the endeavor that he did."

