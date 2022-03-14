Is Spider-Man in Morbius? Jared Leto Talks Crossover With Tom Holland

Morbius star Jared Leto is ready to sink his teeth into a crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the spinoff stars Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, whose attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disease transforms into his curse. After trailers for Morbius revealed a wall-crawler “cameo” — a wanted poster referencing the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home — will Spider-Man swing into the SSU? Here’s what Leto had to say when asked about a Holland Spider-Man cameo or crossover in Morbius:

“I’ll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man,” Leto told Entertainment Tonight at the Critics Choice Awards. “I think Tom Holland is amazing, and we’d make quite a dynamic duo.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Holland last crossed over with villains from other dimensions when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) unwittingly unleashed multiversal villains, including Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx), in Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film, set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ended with a mid-credits scene featuring Venom (Tom Hardy) of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe.

Leto seemed to hint at a future franchise crossover while promoting Morbius at Brazil’s CCXP convention, saying in December, “If you’ve seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened. There’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

In the Marvel comic books, the Spider-Man enemy is sometimes depicted as an anti-hero. Holland previously revealed he’s interested in a Spider-Man vs. Morbius movie, telling Rotten Tomatoes, “I actually think the Morbius film looks really cool. And it’s more scary, that film. I think it could be quite a cool thing… Spider-Man versus a vampire.”

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Starring Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Al Madrigal, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris, Sony’s Morbius is playing exclusively in movie theaters on April 1.