Morbius: New Teaser Explores the Difference Between a Curse and Cure

Morbius officially hits theaters in a matter of weeks, and Sony is hard at work on the marketing for the Jared Leto vehicle. Monday, the studio released a tense teaser, with the characters of the flick arguing whether Michael Morbius’ (Leto) new skillset is a curse or cure for his blood disorder.

The main dialogue comes between Morbius and Matthew Smith’s Loxias Crown, childhood friends struggling from the same disorder. See the new teaser for yourself below.

What did you do to yourself, doctor? #MORBIUS discovers a cur(s)e – exclusively in movie theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/ctLFG4VwGv — Morbius (@MorbiusMovie) March 7, 2022

Though the film is set outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it will try and find its own footing within Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. As seen in the promotions for the film so far, Tom Hardy’s Venom is mentioned and Michael Keaton appears in the flesh as Adrian Toomes, last appearing as the character in the MCU’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“[Morbius is] a pretty complex character. This is somebody who has a lot of conflict in his life,” Leto previously told IGN about the dark antihero whose attempt at a cure creates a monster. “He’s a guy who’s born with this horrible disease and is really a gifted person. When he was young, he was very curious about science and medicine and decided to dedicate his life to find a cure for the disease that he’s afflicted with and that others like him have, as well. But along the way, all hell breaks loose.”

Elsewhere, Leto hinted at crossovers between his character and others in the Marvel pantheon, saying “there’s all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents.”

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius will hit cinemas on April 1st.

