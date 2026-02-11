It’s a Good Day for Predator Fans as Franchise Gets Good News After Last Week’s Surprise Reveal

Last week, director Dan Trachtenberg signed a three-year first-look deal with Paramount Pictures, a move that places the filmmaker’s primary creative output under a new studio banner. This agreement involves Trachtenberg developing and directing large-scale theatrical features for Paramount, marking a significant return to the studio where he debuted with 10 Cloverfield Lane. The transition follows a highly productive tenure at 20th Century Studios, where Trachtenberg successfully expanded the Predator franchise through the prequel Prey, the animated anthology Predator: Killer of Killers, and the live-action success Predator: Badlands. Because the Paramount deal is an exclusive first-look arrangement, many fans expressed immediate concern regarding the future of the Yautja.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am simultaneously figuring out all of the next steps for the Predator franchise,” Trachtenberg confirmed in a recent interview with io9. “I’m in this moment that I was in when Prey came out, where I was like, ‘What do I do next?’ and got very excited about a Predator protagonist and got very excited about an animated movie with multiple time periods, and then they just happened to go at the same time. And so that’s where I’m at with Predator now, is, ‘Oh my God, there are so many exciting things we can do.’” Trachtenberg’s statement confirms that the filmmaker remains committed to the Yautja universe despite his new obligations at Paramount.

“But also now I have this deal at Paramount where I’m thrilled,” Trachtenberg added. “They are thrilled to make some of the original movies that I’ve always had in my head and heart. And of course, they also have very cool IP and all that. You know, timing may affect certain things, but both things are in my heart… Anything’s on the table.” Trachtenberg’s reference to timing represents the only significant hurdle for the immediate future. While he is not abandoning the Predator series, the logistics of his Paramount commitment suggest that a new theatrical release may not arrive anytime soon.

There Are Many Exciting Directions Dan Trachtenberg Can Lead the Predator Franchise

Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Trachtenberg has effectively revamped the Predator franchise by successfully managing three distinct cinematic styles. In each movie, the filmmaker also planted seeds for future storylines. For instance, the closing credits of Prey depicted a looming Yautja invasion of Comanche territory, while Predator: Badlands concluded with a major hook as the mother of the protagonist, Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), arrived, setting the stage for a story focused on internal Yautja hierarchies and tribal politics.

Trachtenberg’s most significant narrative tease, however, lies in Predator: Killer of Killers. The film revealed that the Yautja have been collecting the “killers of killers”—humans who successfully defeat a Predator—and placing them in cryosleep on the Yautja homeworld for intergalactic gladiatorial entertainment. The extended ending of the film confirmed that the Predators have captured survivors across multiple time periods, specifically showing Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch Schaefer and Danny Glover’s Mike Harrigan in stasis alongside Naru (Amber Midthunder). This development provides a seamless path for a live-action return of Schwarzenegger to the Predator franchise, potentially partnering up with Prey‘s protagonist.

Predator: Badlands further expands the potential for future storylines. The film focused on a young Yautja named Dek and his alliance with Thia (Elle Fanning), a Weyland-Yutani synthetic. The overall presence of Weyland-Yutani in the movie firmly establishes the presence of the corporate antagonist from the Alien franchise, allowing the director to build toward a potential Alien vs. Predator reboot.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to be released on streaming via Hulu and Disney+ on February 12th.

Would you prefer Trachtenberg to make a new movie with Naru and Dutch, or move ahead with an Alien vs. Predator crossover? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!