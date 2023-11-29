It's a Wonderful Knife Star Jane Widdop Has Wild Idea for a Sequel

Jane Widdop, the actor who plays Winnie Carruthers in the new holiday horror movie It's a Wonderful Knife, says that they have a wild idea for a sequel -- one that plays into the time- and space-bending concept of the movie. A riff on It's a Wonderful Life, the movie centers on a woman whose life is irreparably transformed when she comes across a slasher. When she wishes she was never born, she finds herself transported to a world where the slasher never met her, and was therefore never stopped. In Widdop's sequel, they double down on that concept, introducing the idea of an evil doppelganger of one of the characters and forcing another trip through time.

Widdop told ComicBook.com that they would love to see a version of the story where Winnie has to keep Bernie (Jess McLeod) alive, while also facing off with a dark Bernie from another timeline that has somehow find her way to their world.

"I would love a sequel because personally I want to see Bernie and Winnie living their wonderful lives -- no pun intended," Widdop told ComicBook.com. "I do think I would want it set at Christmas. I have this really wild theory for a sequel: so essentially we pick up where we left off, and I realize that there are two Bernies -- that I brought back an evil Bernie, and so we have to go all the way back in time to the very beginning and we have to figure out what we did wrong to make evil Bernie come into our reality, and then try and get rid of evil Bernie."

It's a Wonderful Knife joins a number of public domain stories that have been picked up for recent horror movies. Recently, Uncork'd Entertainment revealed plans for horror movies based on both Mary Had A Little Lamb and Three Blind Mice. A sequel to the indie horror phenomenon Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey is currently in development for a planned 2024 release.

In It's a Wonderful Knife, a year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve, Winnie Carruthers' life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she'd never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. RJLE Films describes the project as "It's a Wonderful Life by way of Scream."

It's a Wonderful Knife was produced by Seth Caplan (Brooklyn 45), Michael Kennedy (Freaky) and Daniel Bekerman (The Witch). It's a Divide and Conquer production with Greg Gilreath (Vengeance), and Adam Hendricks (Black Christmas) and in association with Fourth Culture Films.