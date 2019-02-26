Jack Black Walks Past Fan On Street Creating New Distracted Boyfriend Meme

Jumanji star and national treasure Jack Black is now a walking meme. While vlogging during a break in filming Jumanji 3, Black passed by an unsuspecting Atlantan couple while out and about, inadvertently causing a real-life “Distracted Boyfriend” meme.

After he left Atlanta eatery Argosy, Black was in the midst of reviewing his meal when he passed by a couple on the street. As Black passes, the boyfriend turns around making the realization he just bumped into Jack Black. The moment in question can be seen around the 8:10 mark in the video above.

Though he’s currently busy filming the Jumanji threequel, Black had previously gone on record saying he’d be willing to play The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman flick.

“Is there talk of me as the Penguin? Are we starting it?” Black joked with ET while on the press tour for The House With a Clock in Its Walls. “Uh, yeah, that would be a role, that would be fun.”

“I mean,” the actor continued. “I hate to put myself out there and say that because then when I don’t get that part, it was, ‘Oh, Jack tried to get the thing.’ I didn’t try anything! I’m just saying maybe that would be good.”

In addition to Black, Jumanji 3 is set to feature the return of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas as they reprise their roles from the previous movie. Danny DeVito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina have all signed on to board the third flick, which will be directed by Jake Kasdan. Kasdan is also a producer on the film with Matt Tolmach, Dany Garci, and Hiram Garcia. The director also co-wrote the film’s screenplay with Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner.

The latest entry in the Jumanji franchise is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 13th.

