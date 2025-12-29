Jack Black Reveals The Dream Marvel Casting That’s Now Impossible

Jack Black, icon that he is, is speaking out about his dream role in the MCU—one that’s now, unfortunately, out of reach, as multiple someones have already, and are currently, playing the role. The character was played by Michael Chiklis back in 2005. And then, in the next iteration of the films that failed to launch, Jamie Bell took on the role. And finally, in the most recent, and hopefully more successful attempt at bringing this quartet to life, the role was filled by the talented Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can only be talking about the Fantastic Four’s Ben Grimm, or The Thing. And honestly, Black would have done a great job filling those shoes at any point, bringing a comedic levity that would have suited the role. But don’t doubt Black’s serious acting chops either; he’s been known to bring a surprising amount of depth to certain comedic roles, like Miles in The Holiday, or Dewey in School of Rock.

The Internet Certainly Wants Black In The MCU

Jack Black says he would have liked to portray The Thing in the MCU



“I would have liked to have been [able to] had a crack at The Thing from the Fantastic Four.”



(Via: @thisisheart) pic.twitter.com/r8IB38MPQT — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 29, 2025

The idea of Jack Black joining the MCU isn’t a new one either, with fans joking and speculating for years about the roles that he would be best suited for. There are entire Reddit threads and Facebook posts dedicated to deciding who he should play. One fan on Reddit suggested M.O.D.O.K. Another agreed, elaborating, “This. And instead of his head being made too much bigger, have George Tarleton transfer his mind into a more comic-accurate looking robot that has the face mask that Quantumania used, only it can actually form facial expressions. That way we can avoid another uncanny valley Quantumania situation.” Another loved the M.O.D.O.K idea, suggesting, “How about a “Council of M.O.D.O.K.s” with variants played by Jack Black, Kyle Gass, Patton Oswalt, Brian Posehn, etc.?”

Other suggestions included Mad Jim Jaspers, Mole Man, Arcade, and, arguably, the funniest suggestion, that he play “himself, wanting to join the Avengers but only has the powers he really has, so the power of rock.” The MCU could certainly benefit from a dash of Black’s particular humor, so any of these roles would be a great fit.

What MCU role would you like to see Jack Black in? Let us know in the comments! And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forums to see what other Marvel fans think.