It was only a few weeks after filming had resumed on Jackass Forever that franchise star Bam Margera announced that he’d been fired, later filing a lawsuit against the production company and many of his co-stars. Per his posts on social media and his suit, Margera alleged that some of his ideas for the film were being used even though he’d been cut from the film’s cast. A new report however reveals that Margera isn’t entirely out of the movie though with Variety bringing word that the skateboarder/stuntman will appear in just one stunt across the runtime of Jackass Forever.

In their report they note that Margera is listed 45th out of the 49 performers in the movie, the low placement seemingly due to only appearing in the one segment. Speaking with the outlet, Johnny Knoxville said: “We wanted him all throughout the movie, but unfortunately that’s not the way it worked out. It’s really heartbreaking. I love Bam. We all love Bam. He’s our brother, you know? You just hope that he takes it upon himself to get the help that he needs, because we all care about him a lot.”

Margera’s lawsuitalleged that he was forced into a “Wellness Agreement” which saw him undergo “countless breathalyzer and urinalysis tests” as a means test of maintaining employment on any/all future Jackass projects. The actor then said this agreement saw him fired after one test revealed he’d taken Adderall, for which he claims to have had a prescription. When asked by Variety if he was surprised by Margera’s lawsuit, Knoxville replied: “Yes and no. Because he’s in such a way that anything’s possible. So, something will break your heart – but it might not shock you.”

The first film in the comedy series in over a decade, the sequel will feature the return of classic cast members from the series including Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy. Newcomers to the franchise include Jasper, Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Zach Holmes, and Eric Manaka. The film is directed by Jeff Tremaine, who produced alongside Knoxville and Spike Jonze. Shanna Newton and Greg Iguchi serve as executive producers.

Jackass Forever is scheduled to be released in theaters on February 4th, 2022.