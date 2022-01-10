Jackass Forever Full Trailer Released

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment Studios have released the final full trailer for Jackass Forever. After several delays, the first new Jackass movie in a decade brings back the cast from the notorious MTV series, including Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, and Preston Lacy, as well as some new faces. The COVID-19 pandemic and several injuries on set, some of which may even appear in the trailer, delayed the film’s release. It’s now only a few weeks until Jackass Forever, the fourth Jackass feature film, debuts in February. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

“Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever.”

A longtime Jackass staple, Bam Margera will not appear in the new film despite signing on initially. He was removed from the call sheet by producers after on-set incidents. Since then, Margera has been banned from Jackass productions after director Jeff Tremaine took a restraining order out against him. Margera previously took to social media to criticize his former colleagues while also admitting to struggling with sobriety and mental health issues. He’s since filed a lawsuit against Paramount Pictures, MTV Networks, Knoxville, Tremaine, producer Spike Jonze, Dickhouse Entertainment, and others.

Steve-O previously clarified that the Margaera lawsuit is not what caused the film’s delays. “A lot of people speculate that it was because of Bam and his lawsuit, but no, it’s just because of Covid,” he said. “The comfort level for the public to go to movie theatres has dropped down. I tell you this man: I love Bam. I have no idea how he managed to get anybody to file a lawsuit. I’ve read it, and it’s just absurd. I mean it’s literally absurd… I shouldn’t even say what I said, but I can tell you that the lawsuit is absurd.”

What do you think of the new Jackass Forever trailer? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Jackass Forever opens in theaters on February 4th.