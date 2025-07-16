New The Lord of the Rings Funko Pops Include GITD, Pop Town, and Pop Moments Figures

After dropping a huge Firefly wave of Pops yesterday, Funko’s shifting gears from sci-fi to fantasy, with an impressive The Lord of the Rings collection. Fans will find glow-in-the-dark Pop Plus figures of both Gollum and Frodo, as well as a Pop Town of Lurtz, the Orc leader from The Fellowship of the Ring with Orthanic. You’ll also find a Pop Moment from The Fellowship of the Ring commemorating the scene where Frodo, Pippin, Samwise, and Merry hide away from a terrifying Ringwrath, one of the nine servants of Sauron. There’s even an exclusive of Gimli on the way. If you want to add these unique pieces to your The Lord of the Rings Funko Pop collection head to Entertainment Earth to pre-order. They should also be available here on Amazon and here at Hot Topic at some point soon. Read on for additional info.

Lord of the Rings fans have been busy lately, with new merch, new tv shows, and new movies coming at a regular clip, but there’s more on the way. Back in May, the megacorporation Embracer Group AB announced it would be going all in on the world of J.R.R. Tolkien, apparently “changing its name to Fellowship Entertainment and focus[ing] on creating and stewarding the works of J.R.R. Tolkien into different commercial and transmedia endeavors. This will span licensing agreements, comics, merchandise, film, video games, and more.”

Fellowship Entertainment would also still retain intellectual property rights to major IPs like Kingdom Come Deliverance, Metro, Dead Island, Darksiders, Tomb Raider, and many more gaming IPs. Fellowship Entertainment will then be comprised of studios such as 4A Games, Aspyr Media, Crystal Dynamics, Dambuster Studios, Dark Horse, Gunfire Games, Limited Run Games, Middle-earth Enterprises, THQ Nordic, Tripwire Interactive, and Warhorse Studios, amongst many others.

The switch might mean good things for fans who want more Lord the Rings, but as Comicbook’s own Christopher Riccetto points out, “Hopefully, this new focus will not come at the expense of diluting the meaning and value of the literature by the late J.R.R. Tolkien, which has been painstakingly managed with tremendous care by Christopher Tolkien and the Tolkien estate.” We’ll just have to wait and see how the franchise is handled from here.



