Danny Boyle No Longer Directing ‘Bond 25’

It seemed that the milestone Bond 25 was finally coming along, with star Daniel Craig back and director Danny Boyle stepping in direct. However, the film just hit a major roadblock, as it has been announced that Boyle has dropped out of directing Bond 25, due to “creative differences”

“Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the official James Bond Twitter account reads.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018



As stated, most fans were pretty happy with the notion of Boyle taking on Bond. The 127 Hours, Slumdog Millionaire and 28 Days Later director is known for his unique and kinetic visual style— which fans were intrigued to see married to the espionage action of Bond. Moreover, Boyle himself had been teasing a concept for his Bond film — a concept that was as intriguingly exciting as it was secretive.

“We’ve got an idea. John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment. And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if we now get to learn more from Boyle about what his vision of the next Bond film would’ve been, and if it was that idea that led to creative friction with the producers. In the meantime, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will presumably need to scramble to find a replacement director, as Bond 25 was already headed into production, with a previously announced production start of December, over at Pinewood Studios over in the UK.

The rumor mill is already spinning with theories and speculation about what exactly led to this big change in plans. Some of that speculation goes so far as to wonder if perhaps producers didn’t have another director in sight before Boyle, and whether there will be a quick turnaround between Boyle’s departure and the announcement of his replacement. MGM clearly has control of the media spin on this one, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if some additional PR plans are already in motion.

Bond 25 is slated for release on Nov. 8, 2019.