‘Bond 25’ Gets New Director, 2020 Release Date

Eon Productions and MGM have finally settled on a director to replace Danny Boyle on James Bond 25, announcing Thursday morning that Cary Joji Fukunaga would be helming the project.

With Daniel Craig reprising the titular role for the last time, Bond 25 is set to begin filming in March, with a new release date of February 14, 2020. The film was previously set for release in November 2019, but was delayed following Boyle’s departure.

Fukunaga is best known for his Netflix feature film Beasts of No Nation, as well as his work directing the entire first season of HBO’s critically acclaimed crime drama, True Detective. Fukunaga’s next project, the Emma Stone and Jonah Hill-starring limited series Maniac, is set to debut on Netflix this weekend.

The announcement was made by the official 007 Twitter account on Thursday Morning, stating that producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, as well as Daniel Craig, had chosen Fukunaga as the next director.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” said Wilson and Broccoli in a statement.

At this time, there have been no other announcements regarding the rest of the cast, so main roles, like the film’s antagonist, are still up in the air.

