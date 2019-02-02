‘James Bond’: 8 Classic Films Just Hit Netflix

Fans of the illustrious James Bond franchise are now in luck — Netflix has added eight films from the ever-growing franchise to its library as of today. The most recent movie added is Martin Campbell’s Casino Royale (2006) while the oldest is Guy Hamilton’s Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

With a third of the Bond catalog on the streaming giant, Roger Moore’s version of the classic MI6 agent is the version represented best as Live and Let Die, The Man With The Golden Gun, and The Spy Who Loved Me were three of the eight films added.

Pierce Brosnan’s version of the character had two films— The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day — uploaded while Sean Connery (Diamonds Are Forever, 1971); Timothy Dalton (The Living Daylights, 1987); and Daniel Craig (Casino Royal, 2006) each had one added to the service.

The next entry in the franchise is gearing up to start production soon aiming for a release early next year. It’ll be the fifth — and presumably final — time Craig will suit up as the classic spy agent. Five Bond movies on the belt would place Craig as third on the list most Bond appearances behind Connery and the late Roger Moore, both of which have seven appearances as the character on their resume.

Bond 25 will also feature to franchise directorial debut of Cary Fukunaga. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, Fukunaga mentioned he’s ready to get to work.

“The guy is a genius actor and a legend,” Fukunaga said. “So I’m just super honored and excited.”

When Fukunaga was hired, Bond producers mentioned Fukunaga’s versatility made the director a top choice for the studio.

“We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure,” Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said in a statement.

Bond 25 is currently set for release on February 14th, 2020.

