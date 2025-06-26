Dune Filmmaker to Direct Next James Bond Movie (And We’re Excited)

The James Bond franchise is about to enter a new era in more ways than one. In addition to needing a new leading man (Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007 wrapped up with No Time to Die), the long-running series has undergone substantial changes behind the scenes. Earlier this year, former Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson created a new venture with Amazon and MGM, giving Amazon complete creative control over the franchise. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are in line to produce the next James Bond film, and now they have found their director.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Deadline, Denis Villeneuve, the filmmaker behind acclaimed films such as Sicario, Arrival, and the Dune series, will direct Bond 26. In a statement, Villeneuve opened up about his lifelong admiration for the Bond franchise and expressed excitement about working with Pascal and Heyman.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery,” Villeneuve said. “I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

Villeneuve was one of many directors listed recently as a possible James Bond helmsman. Other names reportedly being considered were Edgar Wright, Edward Berger, Jonathan Nolan, and Paul King. At one point, Gravity and Children of Men director Alfonso Cuarón was in line to direct, but he opted to pass on the opportunity.

There’s no production timeline or release date for Bond 26 yet. Villeneuve is currently busy developing Dune: Messiah, his third and final installment in the critically acclaimed sci-fi franchise. Messiah has been in the news recently, as Villeneuve has been rounding out the film’s cast. Robert Pattinson is on board to play the villain Scytale, while Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke have been cast as Paul Atreides’ twin children.

It’s very exciting to see a respected auteur such as Villeneuve sign on to direct Bond 26. This development indicates Amazon is interested in letting creative filmmakers come in and leave their stamp on the material. When Amazon assumed control of the Bond franchise, some fans were concerned that the studio would look to force directors into aligning with its preconceived notions for the series (i.e. Marvel-style spinoffs supplementing the mainline features). It remains to be seen how much Bond content gets produced in this new era, but someone like Villeneuve would not come aboard unless he was going to have the leeway to make the movie he wants.

When Broccoli and Wilson were in charge, they reportedly were too controlling over the franchise. Christopher Nolan didn’t direct a Bond film because Broccoli wouldn’t give him final cut. Amazon’s hiring of Villeneuve represents a changing of the guard, and it will be interesting to see if other directors with distinct styles — like Wright, Nolan, and King — will now be able to play in this sandbox. In the meantime, the prospect of Villeneuve’s Bond is quite enticing. As he’s proven with Blade Runner 2047, Dune, and more, he can strike a perfect balance between ambitious scope and compelling storytelling, a combination that’s the idea fit for James Bond.