You Can Thank James Cameron for One of the Predator’s Unique Features

When it comes to James Cameron, you can’t ignore his status as arguably the most influential filmmaker to come out of the 1980s. Not only did he create the blockbuster Terminator series before shifting to direct a sequel to Alien that stands separate but equal to the original horror classic. His success since Titanic in the late ’90s and his work with the Avatar franchise helped cement his legend, but he didn’t get there by himself. While his partnership with Gale Anne Hurd rightfully receives a ton of spotlight from critics and fans, another partnership stands out that helped elevate the director.

Enter Stan Winston. The make-up and special effects artist had already made a name for himself with early television work and horror films like The Thing, The Entity, and Pumpkinhead. But in 1984, he teamed with Cameron on The Terminator. Winston brought the metallic murderous robot to life on the big screen, causing Arnold Schwarzenegger to slowly deteriorate on screen for audiences until the terrifying robotic skeleton was all that’s left.

The collaboration led to Cameron and Winston teaming for several movies, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens, winning an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects for the latter.

The Trouble With Predator

Winston’s work with Cameron cemented him as the top name in visual effects for decades. It’s why he was tasked to help redo the alien design from Predator after their original designs caused trouble on set. It also famously was miserable for star Jean Claude Van Damme, leading to a complete overhaul.

“I met with John McTiernan and Joel Silver, and we talked about the Predator,” Winston said according to the Stan Winston School of Character Arts. “My feeling from reading the script was that the Predator had to be a real character rather than a generic creature. He needed to be a very specific character — and that’s what we came up with.”

Winston and his team had six weeks to complete the new alien for Predator, noting that production had stopped and was waiting for the new design. Under his team, the beast went from more of a xenomorph design to an imposing alien hunter. Winston convinced his team to take on the project based on his confidence in the film alone.

Inspired by Rastafarian warriors from a painting in producer Joel Silver’s office, Winston first added the dreadlocks. They immediately stick out for the titular monster throughout the film, giving it one familiar aspect to grab onto. But it is Cameron that deserves the credit for the creature’s other iconic feature.

“I started drawing and designing this alien character with quills that in silhouette would look like dreadlocks. During this same period of time, Aliens had come out, and Jim Cameron and I were flying to Japan to participate in a symposium about the movie,” Winston said. “We were sitting next to each other on the plane, and I was sketching and drawing the Predator. Jim suddenly said, ‘You know, I’ve always wanted to see something with mandibles.’ And I said, ‘Hmmm, that’s an interesting idea.’”

“And I started drawing the now-famous mandibles of the Predator,” he continued. “So, between the Rastafarian painting in Joel Silver’s office and the mandible idea from Jim Cameron, I came up with ‘Stan Winston’s Predator.’ And I take complete credit for it, even though I had nothing to do with it, obviously!”

Kevin Peter Hall was added to portray the monster, combining with the design to push a far more threatening villain. Winston noted that in the end, the beast is just an actor in a suit. No computer tricks or high-end effects.

It’s hard to deny that Cameron’s influence on Predator, and his friendship with Winston, all played a part in the director becoming a major filmmaking influence today. Winston would continue working with Cameron until the artist’s death in 2008, even lending a hand to Avatar before its record-breaking release.

A Classic Design

For us fans, there is little doubt that both created lasting pop culture figures the public can’t ditch just yet. We’re still watching Alien and Predator films in the 21st century. Toss in The Terminator and you’ll be witness to the most enduring creations since Robbie the Robot in Forbidden Planet. The Predator design from Winston helped create a legend around the Schwarzenegger hit. Its uniqueness owes praise to Winston and his team, showing that sometimes you just need to trust your gut a project is a success.

As for Cameron, his career speaks for itself. The story about the mandibles is just another example of Cameron branching out as something more than a filmmaker. The trails he’s blazing have seen him creating technology, and proving everybody wrong at all turns. If anybody else had plotted out 4 major sequels to a blockbuster from a decade before, you’d call them crazy. Cameron would not only convince you it’s necessary, he’d go on to prove it repeatedly at the box office.

What is your favorite James Cameron creation from across his career? Does the Terminator beat them all or is it the Alien Queen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.