James Gunn Breaks Silence on Netflix’s Warner Bros Deal as DCU Questions Persist

James Gunn has been incredibly involved with everything coming out of his new, revamped DCU, with hands in each of the pies fans can expect over the next two years. Though Supergirl, Clayface, and Lanterns are being released without him at the helm, Gunn is pushing forward on the next Superman installment, as well as Creature Commandos and the second season of Peacemaker.

But there have been a lot of questions coming from fans after the new Warner Bros. acquisition (which went for a whopping $82.7 billion) news was made public—namely, what exactly does this mean for Gunn and the DCU? It’s just a fact that both Supergirl and Clayface need to perform well in theaters, and while Gunn’s DC Studios deal will last as it is until 2027, there is definitely a good amount of uncertainty surrounding what happens after that for the DCU, especially as Gunn will be reporting to new leadership.

What Can We Expect From Gunn After The Acquisition?

When asked what he thought about the acquisition, as well as the level of creative freedom he might be able to retain, Gunn told The Playlist, “Do I have hopes? No, I really don’t because everything’s unknown. I think it’s all really exciting, frankly. So I hope and pray for the best. And I’ve been through these sorts of changes so many times that I’ll always be careful what you wish for because you don’t really know until you know.” He went on to elaborate, “And I hope it goes well, and I think it’s exciting, you know, every direction has really exciting things for DC, so I’m excited about where it’s going to go.”

So it seems the next two years are going to be relatively make it or break it for Gunn’s DCU, because there’s no telling whether Netflix will allow him to continue making his passion projects when more money could potentially be made on bigger names, such as Batman or the Justice League. While Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav was happy to let Gunn run wild with his big ideas, we can’t guarantee the same from Netflix, so the performance from the films slated for theaters this year and next is really going to matter.

