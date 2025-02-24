James Gunn Says The Authority Is on the DC Backburner (You Can Blame The Boys)

DC Studios’ highly anticipated adaptation of The Authority has been moved to the “back burner,” marking a significant shift in the studio’s Chapter One plans for the DC Universe. During a recent press event attended by ComicBook, studio co-CEO James Gunn revealed that the project faces unprecedented development challenges, requiring a longer development timeline than initially anticipated. This adjustment reflects a broader strategic approach at DC Studios, where creative cohesion is prioritized over meeting predetermined production schedules. Nevertheless, the way Gunn talks about the project indicates that instead of being delayed, The Authority might get scrapped entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the press event, Gunn provided specific details about the challenges facing The Authority‘s development. “Honestly, The Authority has been the one that’s been the hardest,” Gunn explained about the development of already-announced DCU projects. “Both because of the shifting overall story and because of getting it right in a world with The Boys, and a world with all the things that The Authority influenced that came out after it.” This candid admission represents a significant departure from January 2023, when Gunn enthusiastically announced the project as part of the initial DCU slate, describing it then as one of his “real passion projects.”

The reprioritization affects more than just scheduling, as it impacts the interconnected nature of the DCU’s planned character introductions. María Gabriela de Faría, already cast as Angela Spica/The Engineer, is set to debut in Superman before returning for The Authority. Now, Gunn indicates this character integration requires additional consideration. According to the filmmaker, “having a lot of characters that we’ve fallen in love with, that we’ve already filmed, and that we want to continue their stories and see them meet each other” has complicated the development process. In other words, DC Studios might focus more on sequels to current projects, such as Superman, than on spreading the IP too thin with too many side projects.

Why The Authority‘s Delay Could Strengthen the Entire DCU

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The postponement of The Authority reveals DC Studios’ commitment to methodical universe-building over rushed production timelines. Unlike previous attempts at establishing a DC cinematic universe, which often prioritized meeting release dates over creative cohesion, this new approach demonstrates a willingness to adjust plans based on story necessities. This measured approach could prove particularly beneficial for The Authority, a property that deals with themes of power, corruption, and moral ambiguity. In the comics, the team’s extreme methods of maintaining global order often put them at odds with traditional heroes, creating complex narratives that require careful handling. So, by taking additional time to develop these elements, DC Studios can ensure the property’s controversial themes are handled appropriately within their new universe.

The delay also provides time to address the creative challenges Gunn identified, particularly in distinguishing The Authority from similar properties in the market. With shows like The Boys and Invincible already exploring the darker side of superhero politics, DC Studios needs time to develop a fresh approach that honors the source material while offering something new to audiences. Furthermore, this strategic pause allows DC Studios to better integrate The Authority’s characters into the larger narrative.

While it can be a bummer that The Authority is no longer in active development either as a live-action or an animated feature, putting the project on the back burner might benefit the DCU as a whole.

How do you feel about The Authority no longer being in active development at DC Studios? Do you think we’ll see other team members in future projects? Join the discussion in the comments!