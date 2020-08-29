James Gunn Has Hilarious Response to Fan’s Guardians of the Galaxy Question

✖

James Gunn's next big project is The Suicide Squad, which recently had some big reveals at DC FanDome, but the director's days with Marvel aren't done. Gunn will be returning to Marvel soon for the third Guardians of the Galaxy film, and he occasionally answers fan questions about the movies on social media. Recently, a fan had a wardrobe question and Gunn's simple response has us rolling with laughter.

"@JamesGunn why is it in some scenes of both Guardians of the Galaxy movies Star-Lord jacket is long and short in other???? I Need ANSWERS #mcu," @TinaRosen asked. "Because he has two jackets," Gunn replied. So simple, but for some reason, so hilarious. Who would have thought?! You can check out the tweets (and some of the funny comments from fans) below:

Because he has two jackets. https://t.co/PWl83osYPE — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 28, 2020

Recently, ComicBook.com hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party and Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn has also been forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering with rumors recently that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 are currently available to stream on Disney+. Gunn's The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.