James Gunn Responds To Wonder Woman Casting Rumors

James Gunn loves to keep his cards close to the vest. For months, he shot down all the discussion about Brainiac being the villain in the Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. That didn’t stop casting rumors for running wild, but Gunn never took the bait, waiting until all was quiet on the DC Universe front to drop the bombshell that German actor Lars Eidinger will be playing the android. Not knowing Gunn’s next move keeps all the would-be scoopers on their toes, especially when it comes to discussing the most significant roles to fill in the DCU, Batman and Wonder Woman.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn makes it seem like DC Studios isn’t any closer to casting its version of the Dark Knight than it was when it opened its doors in 2022. However, Diana Prince is in a different boat, as Gunn has yet to address the widespread rumor that she will make her DCU debut in Man of Tomorrow. He did comment on another report, though, calling it out for being faker than Lex Luthor’s persona.

A graphic made its way onto Threads that claimed casting for Wonder Woman was underway and would be announced in January. While many fans took it at face value, one was brave enough to tag Gunn, who replied with one word, “Nope.” Obviously, that brief statement means fans shouldn’t make reacting to the new Wonder Woman actor their New Year’s resolution. But there’s no reason to panic because the good people over at DC Studios are taking their jobs seriously.

Wonder Woman Is Going to Be a Big Part of the DCU, No Matter Who Plays Her

Back in June, Gunn announced that a Wonder Woman movie was in development at DC Studios. Cameras aren’t going to begin rolling anytime soon, but writer Ana Nogueira, who also worked on the scripts for Supergirl and Teen Titans, is hard at work fleshing out the film’s story. There’s so much confidence in her work, in fact, that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced Wonder Woman as one of the pillars of the franchise, along with Batman, Superman, and Supergirl. “I think that he got that from something I said,” Gunn told Entertainment Weekly after hearing his boss’ comments. “I wouldn’t say only those four characters, but I would say that those four characters are incredibly important to us. Right now, I feel great about where two of those characters are, and then we’re dealing with the other two.” It’s possible that a lot has changed over the summer, and Gunn will be ready to announce his Wonder Woman in the near future. However, he’s not going to tell the public about his plans until he’s good and ready. That’s just the price of doing business.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!