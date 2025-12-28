7 Coolest Batsuits That Haven’t Appeared in DC Movies Yet

Batman is constantly fighting an uphill battle in the DC Universe. Aliens, maniacs, and villains from other realities never give the hero a break, coming up with schemes every other day that put the universe in danger. And unlike Superman and Wonder Woman, the Dark Knight doesn’t have a body that’s impossible to bruise. That means Batman has to find advantages wherever he can. Of course, his brain is his biggest asset, as it allows him to prepare for just about any situation, including ones where his allies break bad. However, he also sets himself up for success by designing suits with their fair share of bells and whistles.

What works in the comics might not work in live-action, though, as actors can’t put on costumes that restrict their ability to breathe or move around. In fact, the Batman movies tend to keep things pretty simple when it comes to the hero’s outfit. Here are the seven coolest Batsuits that haven’t appeared in DC movies yet.

7) Azrael Suit

As much as Bruce Wayne would like to be the one and only Batman, he has to take breaks now and again. At one point, Jean-Paul Valley takes on the mantle and makes a few changes to the costume. It could do without the extra pouches on the thigh, but everything else about it works, especially the red eyes, which speak to Valley’s more ruthless approach on the streets of Gotham City.

6) Batman Beyond Suit

Terry McGinnis takes over as Batman when Bruce retires and decides it’s time to hand his mantle to someone new. The Batman Beyond suit that McGinnis dons isn’t anything like his predecessor’s, but it fits the futuristic setting of his story. What really makes it stand out, though, is its unique mask, which covers all of McGinnis’ face rather than letting his chin hang out for the world to see.

5) DC Rebirth Suit

DC is constantly rebooting its universe because it’s an easy way to sell comics. Another thing that helps sales is giving an iconic character a new look. In DC Rebirth, Batman sports a black-and-gray suit, which isn’t anything new. However, the gold trimming on the suit takes it from good to great. It’s a shame this suit didn’t stick around for longer.

4) Flashpoint Batman Suit

Bruce gets the short end of the stick in the Flashpoint universe, dying in Crime Alley instead of his parents. Batman is still born, though, with Bruce’s father, Thomas Wayne, adopting the name and bringing his hardcore brand of justice to Gotham. But Thomas’ costume almost speaks louder than his actions, as he utilizes a killer red-and-black color scheme.

3) Absolute Batman Suit

The Absolute Universe reimagines just about every part of DC continuity. Instead of being born a billionaire, Bruce is a blue-collar worker who moonlights as a vigilante. Without all the money in the world at his disposal, he makes do with what he has, creating a practical costume that features its fair share of spikes. Absolute Batman also carries a hammer around that completes the look.

2) Gotham By Gaslight Suit

Gotham by Gaslight takes place in the 1800s, meaning Batman doesn’t have access to modern technology. But he still has his genius intellect, which allows him to be the one to hunt down Jack the Ripper, who starts to stir up trouble in Gotham. While investigating his target, Batman wears a steampunk-inspired suit that features a giant cloak. The World’s Greatest Detective has never looked better while searching for clues.

1) Blue and Gray Suit

The final entry needs no introduction because it doesn’t hail from an alternate universe or the future. Whenever Batman isn’t feeling black-and-gray, he throws on a blue-and-gray number, complete with a yellow-and-black logo, that makes him look the hero he is. It’s only a matter of time before this costume makes its way onto the big screen, as co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn is aware of the fanbase’s passion for it. However, it hasn’t had its moment in the sun yet, so it easily earns a spot on this list.

