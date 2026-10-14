James Gunn Reveals a Future Batman Movie That He Thinks Could Be “Great” (& It’s Not the One You Think)

James Gunn has his hands full with Batman; in addition to The Brave and the Bold movie in the works, DC Studios has The Batman Part II and Dynamic Duo in various stages of development. At the premiere of Clayface, another Bat-adjacent title, Gunn was asked if elements of previous Batman animated projects could be used for future DC Studios productions. Gunn replied by expressing his admiration for the animated series Batman Beyond, noting that it’s a property he could easily see as the basis for a future film.

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Speaking to Hola! USA, Gunn said, “I love Batman Beyond. So that’s a great thing for the future. And I think that’s something that originated in animation that could be a good movie.” Gunn didn’t indicate whether a possible adaptation would be more likely to be made in live action or animation, both of which the DCU has already dabbled in.

Batman Beyond Remains a Fan Favorite DC Series

Premiering in 1999, Batman Beyond was the fourth series in the DC Animated Universe franchise, serving as a sequel to the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series and The New Batman Adventures. Beginning in the year 2039, the show followed troubled teenager Terry McGinnis (Will Friedle), who has a chance encounter with an elderly Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy, reprising his role from the earlier series) during which he discovers that the latter is the retired crime fighter, Batman. After his father is murdered, Terry steals Bruce’s latest high-tech Batman costume to hunt down his father’s killers. Though Bruce is initially outraged by this, he ultimately provides Terry with remote assistance and advice, after which he formally takes him on as a crime-fighting successor.

Though some fans were initially weary of the futuristic setting and Terry’s role as the new Batman, as neither were based on existing comic book concepts, the show was soon embraced, running for three seasons and remaining a consistent fan favorite property in the subsequent decades. Batman Beyond was instrumental in setting up the future of the DCAU, directly leading to the production of later series Justice League, Justice League Unlimited, and The Zeta Project, in which Terry and other characters from the former sometimes made guest appearances. Terry and many of the show’s other aspects have also been adapted into comics and other media, though the specific details of the setting usually require them to be kept outside of the main DC Comics continuity.

Batman Beyond Has a Complicated Film History

Image courtesy of DC Animated Universe

Though a DC Studios film could be the first theatrical release to feature Terry and the Batman Beyond mythology, they have appeared in more niche films already. A spin-off film, Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, was released directly to home media in 2000 and is similarly beloved by fans. Terry also appeared in the second and third installments in the animated trilogy Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths released in 2024, with Friedle reprising his role alongside voice actors from many other animated projects, whose characters joined forces with those of the so-called “Tomorrowverse” franchise to confront a threat to the entire animated multiverse. Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part III also featured Conroy and Mark Hamill’s final appearances as Bruce and the Joker, though they portrayed the younger versions of the characters in their TAS designs.

Gunn’s comments are certainly exciting for fans hoping to see Batman Beyond return to mainstream prominence, but they’re also somewhat surprising. Since the series premiered, there have been various attempts to bring a live-action adaptation to screen. Most recently, a spin-off of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe would have seen Michael Keaton portraying Bruce after first returning to the role in The Flash and the never-released Batgirl movie. Christina Hodson, a writer on the latter two films who has also been attached to the DC Universe’s slowly developing Batman movie The Brave and the Bold, was reportedly set to write that iteration of Batman Beyond, which was ironically seemingly abandoned when DC Studios was established under Gunn and Peter Safran.

Filmmakers involved in the acclaimed animated Spider-Verse trilogy also publicly revealed that they had unsuccessfully pitched a new animated Batman Beyond film to previous DC executives. While Gunn’s words inspire some newfound hope that a similar project could be made, they don’t guarantee that it will be, and even if it is, fans definitely wouldn’t get to see it for a long time.

Would you want a new Batman Beyond film made in live action or animation? Discuss in the comments.