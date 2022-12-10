James Gunn Says Green Lantern Content Is Important

Green Lantern hasn't appeared in live-action media since the failed film led by Ryan Reynolds. Green Lantern was both a critical and financial failure and also the butt of many jokes. Even Reynolds has made a ton of jokes at the film's expense and even had one in his hit film Deadpool 2. Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over DC Studios, all eyes have been on their plans for the franchise. There was a recent report that revealed that the studio may do a hard reboot and recast the characters from previous films. Gunn has even come out to reveal that while some things in that report are true other things are actually false. The DC Studios co-CEO has been utilizing Twitter throughout this entire experience and fans have been taking advantage of that and asking him questions. One fan really wanted to know the fate of Green Lantern media, and Gunn let him know that it's a priority for the studio.

The eager fan took to Twitter to ask Gunn about their plans for the Green Lantern Corps, and he responded very swiftly. "James what about Green Lantern content?" To which Gunn replied "Important." You can check out the tweet below.

Important. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 10, 2022

Gunn and Peter Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios at the beginning of the month and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

