Guardians of the Galaxy 3 on Pace for Largest Opening of Franchise

Around these parts, all eyes are on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it readies for release in theaters. The ensemble behind the feature has been candid about it serving as the culmination of the group's story so far, with some actors even hinting they won't be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With all the hype surrounding the feature, the earliest box office projections have the threequel tracking for the biggest box office opening in the history of the franchise.

Shawn Robbins and the team at BoxOffice Pro suggest Vol. 3 is on pace to gross between $120 million and $155 million the first weekend of May. If the film falls on the higher end of that estimate, it'd raise the bar for Guardians movies. Vol. 2 is the current record holder with a $146.5 million domestic debut while Guardians of the Galaxy opened to a featherweight $94.3 million sum in 2014. Those films went on to gross $333 million and $94 million at domestic exhibitors, respectively.

Is Guardians of the Galaxy really ending?

Since the franchise itself has been transformed into a household name because of the popularity of the films, it's highly unlikely Marvel Studios will sunset the name itself just quite yet. Guardians helmer James Gunn, however, has said Vol. 3 will, in fact, be the last time this version of the team appears on-screen together.

"This is the end for us, the last time people will see this team of Guardians," Gunn told Deadline's Hero Nation Podcast, regarding Guardians 3. "It's big; it's so, so big and dark, and different from what people might be expecting it to be." He added that, "I just want to be true to the characters, the story and give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story. That's always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy 3 going to be about?

Marvel's synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"In Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn't long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past," the synopsis reads. "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life-a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and the rest of the Guardians franchise, is now available exclusively on Disney+ while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5th.

