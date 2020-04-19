The Suicide Squad Director Reveals His Favorite Batman

✖

Everyone has a favorite Batman actor and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has revealed his. During an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, the director was asked who his favorite Batman is. While Gunn has a number of actors to choose from when it comes to that iconic super hero role, the director chose The Dark Knight star Christian Bale as his probable favorite portrayal of Gotham's protector, beating out other major portrayals of the character, including those from Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

(Photo: James Gunn/Instagram)

Gunn's selection of Bale as favorite Batman is interesting, but not exactly a huge surprise. Last year, a poll conducted by The Hollywood Reporter and Morning Consult revealed that Bale is America's favorite Batman, just narrowly beating out the star of 1989's Batman, Michael Keaton. In that poll, George Clooney came in third with Ben Affleck -- the most recent big-screen take on the character -- came in fourth with Val Kilmer clocking in at number five.

When it comes to Batman's most iconic villain, Gunn had an opinion about that as well. Fans also asked him who his favorite Joker actor was. Gunn replied that his favorite was probably Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, with Gunn choosing that performance over Bale's The Dark Knight co-star Heath Ledger and Suicide Squad's Jared Leto.

And when it comes to Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the director has already been clear that the Joker won't be in his film.

"No one but me and a few others know all the characters in the movie, but if the Joker isn't in the film, I don't think it would be strange as he isn't a part of the Suicide Squad in comics," Gunn previously said.

The Suicide Squad is set to star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently unknown roles.

What do you think of Gunn's pick for favorite Batman? Is Bale your top choice or do you prefer another take on the iconic character? Let us know in the comments below!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.