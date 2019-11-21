Jamie Lee Curtis and Martha Stewart Promote “Knives Out Knives” in Hilarious Video

Knives Out, the new film from Rian Johnson, director of Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, is hitting select theaters this weekend and cinemas everywhere next week. Since the movie is so close to its release, the cast has been hard at work promoting the upcoming whodunit. A new video shared by the official Knives Out Twitter account is taking the film’s promotion to a whole new, hilarious level. The video show’s legendary TV personality Martha Stewart plugging a set of “Knives Out Knives” with help from one the movie’s stars, Jamie Lee Curtis. The video was shared by Johnson, who had a great reaction to the extreme randomness of it all.

I don’t even know what’s happening https://t.co/jwnEpTp32i — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 20, 2019

“This Thanksgiving, cut through the tension (and turkey) with the @MarthaStewart approved #KnivesOut Knives – they’re to die for,” Knives Out wrote.

“I don’t even know what’s happening,” Johnson joked.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving the video:

“Wowowowow give the Lionsgate social marketing team a raise for this one,” @michelledeidre wrote.

“Plot twist the killer is Martha Stewart,” @asspics4sushi joked.

“OMG CAST MARTHA IMMEDIATELY IN UR NEXT PROJECT,” @FrayAdjacent requested.

“I don’t know what timeline we’re in anymore, but if this is what’s happening here, I’m okay with it,” @AmberLeighKoch replied.

“What do you mean Rian this is a perfectly normal knife ad,” @reysrepublic quipped.

In addition to Curtis, Knives Out also stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Currently, Knives Out is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 115 reviews.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.