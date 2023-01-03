Golden Globe Presenters to Include Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, and More

Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Tracy Morgan are among those tapped as presenters at this year's Golden Globe Awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed in a press release. The HFPA, who runs the Golden Globes, has largely been receiving nothing but bad news, with Netflix cutting ties with them in 2021 amid controversies that ultimately led to NBC cancelling the broadcast. Actor Brendan Fraser, who has been nominated for a Golden Globe this year for The Whale, says he won't attend the ceremony.

Ana De Armas, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Natasha Lyonne, Nicole Byer, Niecy Nash-Betts, Quentin Tarantino and Tracy Morgan have been announced as presenters by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the 80th Annual Golden Globe® Awards.

NBCUniversal re-upped its deal to broadcast the Golden Globes in 2018, agreeing to pay the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and Dick Clark Productions $60 million a year through 2026. The 2021 exposé by the LA Times revealed the HFPA's lack of diversity, causing NBC to decline to air the event. The 2022 Golden Globes switched to a private event that wasn't even livestreamed.

Fraser complained in 2018 that Philip Berk, head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had groped Frasier's bottom in 2003. The HFPA found that Mr Berk "inappropriately touched" Fraser, but that it "was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance." Fraser was later asked whether he would attend the Globes if nominated, and he said he would not, since it would feel hypocritical given that they didn't take his concerns seriously.

Jerrod Carmichael will host the ceremony airing live coast-to-coast on Jan. 10 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock. Previously announced Golden Globe Award winner and six-time nominee Eddie Murphy will be the recipient of the 2023 Cecil B. deMille Award. Five-time Golden Globe Award winner and sixteen-time nominee Ryan Murphy will receive the Carol Burnett Award.

Also participating on the telecast is Sony Music Masterworks recording artist, composer, producer, and activist, Chloe Flower, who will release a new song, "Golden Hour" inspired by her upcoming appearance. Flower is an in-demand pianist for artists such as Meek Mill and Cardi B, and a fierce advocate for women of color in the music industry. Most recently, Chloe performed at this year's Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of honoree Tania Leon.