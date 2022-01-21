Jared Leto Says Morbius Crossover With Mahershala Ali's Blade Could Happen in the Future

✖

Morbius star Jared Leto says a crossover between his living vampire and Mahershala Ali's vampire hunter Blade could happen "in the future." Part of Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-adjacent Spider-Man spin-off universe from Sony Pictures, Morbius turns biochemist Michael Morbius (Leto) into an anti-hero afflicted with a form of superhuman vampirism. Morbius' condition makes him a natural enemy of the half-human, half-vampire Eric Brooks (Ali), who wields the same powers as those he hunts — but without any of their weaknesses — in the coming MCU-set reboot from Marvel Studios.

"I actually almost play a vampire in a new film I have coming out called Morbius. He's a Marvel character, and they call him a 'living' vampire, so he's not really a vampire but he's kind of a super-something," Leto said while promoting his new movie The Little Things on The Late Late Show with James Corden. "So that's a lot of fun."

Asked if Morbius might cross paths with his sometimes enemy, sometimes ally Blade from the Marvel comic books, Leto answered, "That is a good question, and I could see that happening in the future. I could see that happening, yeah."

Leto's superhero vehicle is part of a "call and answer" between Sony and Disney-owned Marvel Studios under a renewed deal reached in 2019, placing Morbius in an extended Spider-Man universe. The film's premiere trailer tied itself to the Kevin Feige-led MCU with the surprise appearance of Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton), the villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and graffiti labeling Spider-Man (Tom Holland) a "murderer" after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"In the film, I play a new Marvel character that attempts to cure his lifelong blood design with experimental science. In the process, I turn into a living vampire. That's a little bit about what's going on, and I think it's going to be a fun one and I can't wait for you guys to see it," Leto says in the introduction of an international Morbius trailer released in December. "It's an exciting role in an expanding universe, there's a lot for us to look forward to."

Ali's Blade from Feige and Marvel Studios reboots the trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes between 1998 and 2004. Disney has not announced a release date.

Morbius is the latest from producers Avi Arad (Venom) and Matt Tolmach (The Amazing Spider-Man) and now opens in theaters on January 21, 2022, after a series of coronavirus-caused delays. Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson also star.