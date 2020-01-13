Morbius Movie Ending Might Have Been Spoiled by Sony in Its First Trailer

Sony Pictures might have already spoiled the ending of Morbius after debuting its first trailer, which ended with the titular Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) encountering Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton). Toomes menaced Spider-Man (Tom Holland) as the winged Vulture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe-set Spider-Man: Homecoming, indicating Morbius is tethered to the Disney-owned MCU as result of a renewed pact between Sony and Disney allowing Holland’s wall-crawler to remain in the same continuity home to the Avengers. The spoiled cameo appearance that ends the Morbius trailer is potentially a look at the film’s ending scene or its mid-credits or post-credits tag, as Sony has a history of incorporating these scenes in their marketing for past Spider-Man or Spidey-related films.

Trailers for 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 ended with the returned Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) swinging into action against the mechanized Rhino (Paul Giamatti), later learned to be the film’s ending shot. Official trailer #2 also included another glance at one of the film’s last sequences, showing the mysterious Man in Black (Louis Cancelmi) strolling past technology belonging to unseen members of the Sinister Six when going to meet an imprisoned Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The final shot of Homecoming was similarly included in that film’s marketing: its official second trailer shows an unmasked Spider-Man stood in his room, only without the seconds later reveal where Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) walks in to discover her mild-mannered nephew is a costumed superhero.

Similarly, the second trailer for Venom ended with an extended, 30-second sequence showing the titular antihero (Tom Hardy) feasting on a would-be robber, later discovered to be the film’s final scene.

Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spots incorporated footage from the film’s mid-credits scene, showing Spider-Man and new girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) going for a swing around the city. In the finished film, this scene ends with Daily Bugle pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) exposing Spider-Man’s secret identity on live television.

If Morbius does end with a meeting between the living vampire and Toomes, the scene is likely setting up Sony’s plans for the Sinister Six — an assemblage of some of Spider-Man’s fiercest enemies — to one day face off against Holland’s Spider-Man, currently wanted for murder after the events of Far From Home.

One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.

Morbius opens July 31.