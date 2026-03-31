Jared Leto’s Skeletor Voice Officially Revealed, and Masters of the Universe Fans Aren’t Impressed

In a little over two months, Masters of the Universe opens in theaters, so Amazon MGM Studios recently kicked off the next stage of marketing by releasing a new trailer. The new preview gives fans a more comprehensive look at the film, setting the stage for a hero’s journey narrative about Adam Glenn returning to his home planet of Eternia and fulfilling his destiny. Unlike the teaser that debuted a couple of months back, the latest trailer gives villain Skeletor more time in the spotlight, revealing the voice Jared Leto used for his performance. As fan reactions to the footage come rolling in, the consensus is that people aren’t impressed so far.

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Masters of the Universe fans have taken to social media to express displeasure with how Leto sounds as Skeletor. The biggest complaint seems to be that Leto’s voice is too different from previous portrayals of Skeletor in Masters of the Universe media. Some wondered why the filmmakers didn’t cast Mark Hamill, who voiced Skeletor on animated programs Masters of the Universe: Revelation and Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Not all reactions to Leto are negative, but as you can see in the sampling below, this is a hurdle Masters of the Universe needs to clear.

Bland boring "evil villain has deep monster voice" trope. One of the things that makes Skeletor unique is he doesn't sound like you'd expect a Skull Guy to sound. https://t.co/ISzCH5CvU1 — QualiteContent❁ (@Qualite4Real) March 31, 2026

If I found out my arch-nemesis sounds like this I'd win out of my sense of pride. Cause I ain't losing against THAT voice https://t.co/GObPC0rH4b — Ren Geekness (@RenGeekness) March 31, 2026

I wasn’t really expecting much with Skeletor’s voice considering it’s Jared Leto. It’s meh I guess, he still looks amazing though. https://t.co/w2Un5Oyp5d — Skeletor 🍉 (@skeletor_4) March 31, 2026

Should have gotten Mark Hamill again for the voice. Cause this is sad, and sounds nothing like Skeletor😂 — Jedi Vibe Tricks (@thereal_Nice11) March 31, 2026

Sorry but you can't have Skeletor without his normal voice https://t.co/0mPAphDhEz pic.twitter.com/ZUD2i2diyv — Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) March 31, 2026

This.. is.. not bad ? — nyfoon ☕️ (@Nyfe_Toon) March 31, 2026

Looks and sounds good. No problem here — cryptex (@AgentCryptex) March 31, 2026

That voice is terrifying in the best way — Rolandz (@RolandKickFlix) March 31, 2026

Will Jared Leto’s Skeletor Voice Derail Masters of the Universe?

Some Masters of the Universe fans were taken aback by Jared Leto’s Skeletor voice, and it’s easy to understand why. The character traditionally has had a much more high-pitched voice, an approach popularized by Alan Oppenheimer during his work on the original 1980s cartoon. In contrast, Leto’s voice takes on a deeper tone; it seems like the actor is trying to lean more into menace and intimidation. Skeletor has always tried to be frightening, of course, but what makes his typical voice distinct is its ability to blend that with a more comedic edge. Leto’s voice sounds too much like a generic “bad guy” voice that misses what makes Skeletor so special.

Mixed reception to Leto’s Skeletor voice probably isn’t what Amazon MGM wanted in the immediate aftermath of the trailer release. Riding high off of Project Hail Mary‘s record-breaking box office performance, the studio is hoping Masters of the Universe can be the start of a new fantasy franchise. Amazon invested a lot of resources into the making of the film (the production budget is reportedly somewhere between $170-200 million), so the concern is that any backlash during the marketing campaign could have a negative impact on the film’s box office prospects. It’s still too early for Masters of the Universe projections to be available.

There’s definitely a chance these are just knee-jerk reactions to hearing Leto’s Skeletor for the first time. The voice could grow on people as they get more used to it, and hopefully that will be the case. Since Skeletor is the main villain, he will have a sizable role in the film, which means viewers should hear a lot of Leto. It would be a shame if a detail such as this derailed Masters of the Universe and stopped it from reaching its full potential. The movie looks to be a fun fantasy adventure story that’ll be accessible for both long-time Masters of the Universe fans and newcomers alike. This June is going to be a very busy time at the box office, meaning Masters of the Universe needs all the help it can get in the word of mouth department.

Leto’s voice probably isn’t what people expected, but it’s important to keep in mind that this Masters of the Universe is looking to put its own spin on the source material by differentiating itself from the animated shows. In that respect, it makes sense for this iteration of Skeletor to have a different voice, helping Leto’s take stand apart from what’s come before. There’s an argument to be made here that Leto was looking at a lose-lose scenario. If he went with the high pitch, he’d be doing an imitation of Alan Oppenheimer or Mark Hamill. Instead, he took things in a new direction, and the complaint is that it’s too different. Ideally, his voice won’t be as big of a deal when audiences finally get a chance to see the full film.

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