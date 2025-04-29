Jaws 50th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Includes a New Documentary

Back in 2020, Jaws arrived on 4K UHD Blu-ray for its 45th anniversary. If you don’t already own it or you’re a collector, you’ll want to pick up the Limited Edition Steelbook (4K UHD + Blu-ray and Digital) version that’s coming out for the 50th anniversary. In addition to new artwork on the case, the release will include the never-before-seen documentary, Jaws @ 50: The Definiitive Inside Story from National Geographic and Steven Spielberg which promises “a brand-new look at the making and legacy of the film”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A full breakdown of the new documentary and bonus content (which clocks in at over 5 hours) can be found below. Pre-orders for the Limited Edition Steelbook are available here on Amazon now. A standard Jaws 50th anniversary 4K Blu-ray is also available to pre-order here on Amazon. You can find both here at Walmart as well. Both will arrive on your doorstep June 17th. If you’re not interested in the Steelbook case and the new documentary, you can pick up the previously released Jaws 4K edition here on Amazon with a discount.

JAWS @ 50: THE DEFINITIVE INSIDE STORY:

Steven Spielberg shares an authorized look inside the story of JAWS in this documentary. From Peter Benchley’s epic novel to Spielberg’s film, JAWS continues to influence pop culture, cinema and shark conservation. With interviews from Hollywood’s most influential directors and shark scientists, the legend of JAWS is endless.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K UHD, BLU-RAY AND DIGITAL INCLUDE:

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes – Over 13 minutes of content

– Over 13 minutes of content The Making of JAWS – An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more!

– An insider look into the making of this classic film, this original full-length documentary is filled with exhaustive cast and crew interviews, archival footage, outtakes, and much more! JAWS : The Restoration – An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie.

– An in-depth look at the intricate process of restoring the movie. The Shark is Still Working: The Impact and Legacy of JAWS – A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways JAWS has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers.

– A fan-made documentary that focuses on the many ways JAWS has helped shape elements of pop culture and influence a generation of filmmakers. JAWS Archives Storyboards Production Photos Marketing JAWS JAWS Phenomenon

From the Set – Available on Disc only

Available on Disc only Theatrical Trailer

Speaking of the 50th anniversary, The Jaws Little People Collector set was recently launched to celebrate the milestone. It will feature the three main “shark-hunters” from the movie: police chief Martin Brody, oceanographer Matt Hooper and veteran seaman Quint, all looking uncharacteristically adorable in classic Little People style. The Jaws Little People Collector set is listed here on Amazon priced at $19.99, though the first wave of figures sold out quickly. Keep tabs on that link for a restock.