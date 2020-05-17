Jay & Silent Bob Reboot: Kevin Smith Shows Off Epic Iron Bob Sculpture

✖

It's no secret that director Kevin Smith is a huge fan of Marvel, and even had some nods to the franchise in his latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The movie had an Avengers: Endgame themed poster, featured a cameo from Chris Hemsworth (Thor), and even included "Iron Bob," which of course paid homage to Tony Stark. Iron Bob was actually played by an actor who appeared in Iron Man. Kevin Foster played the young soldier at the beginning of the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie who Tony directs the "no gang signs" joke. In a recent Instagram post, Smith has revealed that a sweet new Iron Bob sculpture is available for purchase.

"Presenting IRON BOB! Monster-maker @robertkurtzmanmufx - the genius behind the Walrus in @tuskthemovie - has made amazing Iron Bob sculptures, busts and wearable helmets that he starts selling today at his website (link in my bio)! If you’re strapped for cash like most of us, DO NOT BUY THIS! But if you’ve got some extra scratch and you love @jayandsilentbob more than most, these pieces are stunning! Like many craftspeople in our business, Atlanta-based Bob is also out of work. So to help pay his FX shop overhead until productions resume, Bob’s made 100 each of these sublime sculptures. Again: do NOT buy if you’re broke! But if you’ve got some extra cash and you wanna both own this madness AND help out the guy who made Mark Wahlberg’s fake d*ck in BOOGIE NIGHTS, hit up Bob’s website at the link in my bio," Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

Recently, Smith has been incredibly open about his upcoming projects, Clerks 3 and Twilight of the Mallrats. Smith has previously broken down the overall plot of Clerks 3, and a recent tweet revealed that the new movie will (unsurprisingly) take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. As for the Mallrats sequel, Smith recently shared that the movie will feature some romance, and opened up about which characters from the original he's written into the story. He also shared that Evil Dead's Bruce Campbell will be joining the cast of the new Mallrats. Last month, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of the days that the original Mallrats and Clerks took place.

Smith has also taken part in some recent ComicBook events, including a Quarantine Watch Party of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. The director also spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in a recent edition of Talking Shop and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to wanting to reboot the Clerks cartoon.

