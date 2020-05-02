Kevin Smith Plans to Pitch Rebooting Clerks Cartoon

✖️

This week, Kevin Smith spoke with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in the latest edition of Talking Shop, and discussed everything from the Snyder Cut to his Mallrats sequel. Not only is Smith bringing back his characters from Mallrats, but he's also hoping to bring back his Clerks characters. The director is also working on a script for Clerks III, but that's not his only plan for Dante and Randall. Smith recently revealed that he'd like to reboot Clerks: The Animated Series, the short-lived cartoon that turns 20 this year.

During the Talking Shop interview, Smith discussed how creating animated shows is something that can still be done in quarantine since it doesn’t require sets and being on location. This led to the exciting reveal that he’d like to reboot the Clerks cartoon. “So that’s one of the reasons we’re gonna try to go pitch rebooting the Clerks cartoon, man, cause we can just - that’s turnkey - we got all the designs done. We just... make new episodes. Let’s do it!” You can check out the interview in the video above or in the post below:

Recently, Smith provided some history into Clerks: The Animated Series after a fan asked some questions on Twitter. “I’ve been doing a lot of research this week and no piece of information has excited me more than the possibility that @Paul_Dini was, among all his other great pop culture achievements, the originator of the 'BEAR IS DRIVING!?' bit from the Clerks animated series. I understand the reality that the name on the script in no way indicates who is responsible for individual jokes/story beats to emerge from the writer's room but please tell me this one time it's right," a fan tweeted. Here’s what Smith had to say in response: “The great @Paul_Dini gave us the clip show idea in which Dante/Randal flashback to scenes we never saw before since it was only our second episode, but @VeepHBO guru @DavidHMandel came up with the 'Bear is driving' line while ad-libbing the animator’s voiceover in our Lawsuit ep,” he explained.

