Kevin Smith Pays Homage to Avengers: Endgame With New Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Poster

Now under one month from release, Kevin Smith is promoting his highly-anticipated Jay & Silent Bob followup by paying homage to the biggest movie to ever hit theaters — Avengers: Endgame. In a new poster the filmmaker released Monday, his character and Jay (Jason Mewes) stand proudly in front of a purple background with some “streaking” textures prominent, not unlike the character posters released to help promote Avengers: Endgame earlier this year.

IN ONE MONTH! Come see the @fathomevents screening of #JayAndSilentBobReboot on OCTOBER 15th at a theater near you and get this cock-knockin’ poster FREE (while supplies last)! And the show on Oct 17th is a double feature with “J&SB Strike Back”! Tix here: https://t.co/If4AhzmB4x pic.twitter.com/jeQ6W4K94P — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) September 16, 2019

As with most superhero films and television shows these days, Smith has a big proponent of Endgame‘s record-breaking run. In fact, just last month he thinks the massive Marvel Studios team-up should earn a Best Screenplay nomination at the Academy Awards.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“SPOILERS! 3rd time seeing @Avengers at home. Tony running into Howard is my favorite scene. And this exchange paves the way for Tony’s last stand. The movie deserves a Best Screenplay nomination for this moment alone. Tony finally learns to lay down on the wire – thanks to Dad.😭,” Smith wrote.

The movie is a labor of love Smith has worked on for the better part of two decades, something he poignantly summed up in a heartfelt video posted as principal photography wrapped.

“We left Jersey a long time ago, not in our hearts, obviously, but like physically left the place and went so f***ing far,” Smith said in the video. “We probably don’t go any of these places without me meeting Jason Mewes.”

“I’m horrible at talking on the camera when it comes to sharing and baring my heart,” added a tearful Mewes. “That is a f***ing wrap on Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, and I love this guy and I’m gonna kiss him, and you’re gonna see it.”

In addition to Smith and Mewes reprising their roles as Silent Bob and Jay, Jay & Silent Reboot includes a sprawling ensemble cast made up of Harley Quinn Smith, Aparna Brielle, Shannon Elizabeth, Brian O’Halloran, Jason Lee, Joey Lauren Adams, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Treshelle Edmond, Alice Wen, Craig Robinson, Joe Manganiello, Jordan Monsanto, Frankie Shaw, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Donnell Rawlings, David Dastmalchian, Kate Micucci, Diedrich Bader, Joseph D. Reitman, Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Fred Armisen, Rosario Dawson, Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Method Man, Redman, Chris Jericho, Nicolas Cage, Chris Hemsworth, Dan Fogler, Tommy Chong, Brian Quinn, and Robert Kirkman.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot hits theaters October 15th.

What cameo do you hope to see most in the long-awaited Jay and Silent Bob sequel? Let us know in the comments below!