Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes Join a Jay & Silent Bob Double Feature Quarantine Watch Party

It is Jay and Silent Bob's movie night with Quarantine Watch Party this Thursday! With the Quarantine Watch Party growing in numbers, guests, and voice, we're following up our busy week (which included both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the cult classic Josie and the Pussycats) with a double feature: Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, followed by Jay and Silent Bob Reboot! Filmmaker Kevin Smith and his co-star Jason Mewes will both be joining ComicBook.com for the evening, beginning at 8 p.m. ET and running through a little over three hours of film. The event will rally special guests from the movie to social media where photos, videos, and behind-the-scenes facts are eligible to be revealed!

These films were actually screened as a one-night-only double feature from Fathom Events back in October, and Smith offered ComicBook.com to be the second place that they screened back-to-back, this time with commentary from Smith and Mewes.

The best experience will come from following Kevin Smith on Twitter, along with host Russ Burlingame and Quarantine Watch Party creator Brandon Davis for updates relevant to the respective point in the in film in real time! Jason Mewes will be chiming in on his part of the commentary from Twitch, so you can follow him there! You'll also want to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more announcements, as there may be some surprise entries to the Quarantine Watch Party who you won't want to miss!

How to Join the Jay and Silent Bob Double Feature Quarantine Watch Party

What: Jay and Silent Bob Double Feature Quarantine Watch Party

Jay and Silent Bob Double Feature Quarantine Watch Party When: Monday, May 11, 2020

Monday, May 11, 2020 Time: 8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT

8:00 pm ET, 5:00 pm PT Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #JayAndSilentBob on Twitter and Instagram

It's easy! At 8pm ET (5pm PT), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back – be it a digital download, a Blu-ray or DVD copy, or online stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #JayAndSilentBob with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 8pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 8:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 8:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else! Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will begin at 9:50 p.m. ET, so there's even a chance ot jump in just on the second one.

The past month has been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (both of which came with epic MCU reveals), Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Jay & Silent Bob Cosplay

Want to cosplay for Wednesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.